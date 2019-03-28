Utah Jazz clinch spot in 2019 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz have clinched a spot in the 2019 NBA playoffs.

With their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night and the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night, the Jazz’s place in the postseason is now secure.

Single-game tickets to First Round home games will go on sale to the general public on April 2 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets will be available at utahjazz.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app or at the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office.

Playoff seeding and matchups have yet to be determined. But the Jazz (45-30) currently sit in fifth place in the Western Conference, with seven games to play.

“We need to keep taking care of business,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Snyder’s team has won three in a row and eight of their last 10 games.

“You want to play your best basketball going into the postseason,” Jazz forward Jae Crowder said. “We have a few games left. We want to focus on playing our best basketball moving forward and take it one game at a time.”

The Jazz next play Friday evening, when they host the Washington Wizards at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

