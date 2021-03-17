Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics for Quin Snyder's 300th win

Another win, another milestone for the Utah Jazz.

Head coach Quin Snyder now has 300 career victories as the Jazz’s boss on the bench with the team’s 117-109 road win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Jazz trailed by double-digits in the first half but rallied for a bounce-back win after a frustrating loss on Sunday in Golden State.

“After losing that one to the Warriors, we just tried to come back and get this one tonight,” Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson said. “Try to keep stringing these wins together. We know we can handle our business at home. On the road we just have to focus and do all the small things that help us win.”

Clarkson and the Jazz bench were no small part of Utah’s victory on Tuesday. The Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner scored 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting in 30 minutes of action. The Jazz bench also got 13 points from Joe Ingles and seven from forward Georges Niang.

“Coach has been telling me since I got here to be aggressive and take the shots that are given to me,” Clarkson said. “We have a really good team. We move the ball well, so a lot of open shots come my way.”

Clarkson added: “Our second unit has a good thing rolling with Georges, Joe, everybody. This whole team is on a string.”

For those of you keeping score at home: JC has 65 straight games with a three #MACU3 | @MountainAmerica pic.twitter.com/6L35zB400j — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2021

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 21 points on Tuesday. All-Star center Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 12 rebounds on the night and had a plus-16 plus-minus in the fourth quarter alone.

“I think I just tried to lock in and do all the things this team needs to win,” Gobert said. “We did a good job defending in the fourth and we did a good job at the end of executing.”

The Jazz now own a league-best 29-10 record on the year.

Snyder’s 300th win came in his 521st game as the Jazz’s head coach. The coach has won back-to-back Coach of the Month awards, honors that only validate the reputation Snyder has earned over his seven seasons with the Jazz.

The Jazz’s five-game road trip continues with a Thursday night matchup in Washington, D.C. The Jazz and Wizards are set to tipoff at 5 p.m.