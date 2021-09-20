The Jazz are heading to Las Vegas for training camp

Vegas baby, Vegas!

The Utah Jazz will be heading to Las Vegas on Sept. 28 for training camp to begin preparations for the upcoming 2021-22 season. This will be the first time since the 2008-09 season that Utah will hold its training camp away from Salt Lake City, last doing so at Boise State University in Boise, Idaho.

Training camp practices will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas.

But that doesn’t mean the team is a stranger to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

Utah played 11 “home” games during the 1983-84 season at the then newly built Thomas and Mack Center, now the home for the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV. The Jazz also played two more “home” games in Las Vegas during the 1984-85 season, but that was the last time Utah hosted regular season games in Sin City.

The Jazz heading out of town for training camp isn’t considered a rarity in NBA circles.

The Phoenix Suns have been mainstays in Flagstaff, Arizona for training camp, practicing and preparing for the upcoming seasons at Northern Arizona University for over 20 years. The Los Angeles Lakers have spent over a dozen years in Hawaii for training camp.

Upon returning to Salt Lake City, Utah will begin preparations for its four preseason games.

The Jazz open up the preseason Monday, Oct 4 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs before facing the Dallas Mavericks two days later. The team will then return home for matchups with the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 11 before closing out the preseason with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 13.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

1.) Monday, Oct. 4 @ San Antonio Spurs — 6:30 p.m. MST

2.) Wednesday, Oct. 6 @ Dallas Mavericks — 6 p.m. MST

3.) Monday, Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 7 p.m. MST

4.) Wednesday, Oct. 13 vs. Milwaukee Bucks — 7 p.m. MST

