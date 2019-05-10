Utah Jazz announce basketball operations promotions of Lindsey, Zanik

The Utah Jazz announced today the front office promotions of Dennis Lindsey to executive vice president of basketball operations and Justin Zanik to general manager.

“We are excited for these promotions as they further enable Dennis to provide executive leadership and overall strategic vision for Jazz basketball operations and give Justin the opportunity for greater impact on our organization. As one of the brightest young executives in the league, Justin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations. Their leadership allows us to work collectively toward our championship goals,” said Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz.

“Dennis has put together a team and staff that we are very proud of and who represent our values,” said Gail Miller, owner of the Utah Jazz. “We believe in the importance of continuity and have been fortunate to have Dennis, Justin and their families in our organization.”

“We have great respect for the efforts of Dennis and Justin and how they represent our organization,” said Greg Miller, Jazz member of the NBA Board of Governors. “Their expertise, work ethic and commitment to winning is reflective of who we are as a team and an organization.”

Lindsey has served as the Utah Jazz general manager for the past seven years, assembling teams that have reached the NBA Playoffs for the last three years and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals in 2017 and 2018. Lindsey finished as the runner-up in the voting for the 2018 NBA Executive of the Year.

His tenure has featured the addition of support staff to the team’s basketball operations department and implementation of enhanced performance and analytics tracking systems. He was also instrumental in the return of NBA summer league basketball to Salt Lake City.

“The Jazz are a tremendous organization and I am thankful to the Miller family for leading an organization that I aspire to work with for years to come,” Lindsey said. “Our entire basketball operations and coaching staff are a terrific group who are all focused on the same goal. Justin is extremely talented and an even better person. We have enjoyed working closely together and I look forward to continuing our partnership.”

Lindsey came to Utah after spending five seasons with San Antonio as the Spurs’ vice president and assistant general manager where he directed the team’s player personnel matters, NBA Draft preparations, professional, college and international scouting, and the team’s analytical department. Prior to the Spurs, Lindsey spent 11 seasons with the Houston Rockets as the team’s vice president of basketball operations and player personnel from 2002-07.

A native of Freeport, Texas, Lindsey earned his bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in 1992 and a graduate degree in sports management from the U.S. Sports Academy in 1994. Lindsey played guard on the Baylor University basketball team for four seasons (1988-92). He and his wife, Becky, have four children.

Zanik is completing his fifth season as the Utah Jazz’s assistant general manager. He began in this role in 2013, working directly for Lindsey in pro personnel. Zanik served as assistant general manager for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016-17 before returning to Utah. He originally came to the Jazz from ASM Sports, where he oversaw all aspects of career management for ASM’s basketball clients.

“I am honored for the opportunity to work in this uniquely collaborative environment with the coaching staff, players, front office and business operations. A camaraderie exists across the organization that makes this franchise special. My family and I are grateful to the Miller family, Dennis, Quin (Snyder) and Steve for their confidence and trust, and I look forward to helping us bring the Jazz the success our fans so deserve,” Zanik said.

Zanik was a certified agent for the National Basketball Association from 2003-13. Prior to joining ASM, he spent four years as vice president of basketball operations for Priority Sports & Entertainment from 1998-2002, where he managed European player contract negotiations. Zanik graduated from Northwestern University in 1998 with a degree in economics. He and his wife, Gina, have three children.