Utah Jazz announce 2020 preseason schedule

The Utah Jazz announced today the team’s complete 2020 preseason schedule which features two home games at Vivint Arena and one game on the road. The Jazz preseason tips off at home on Dec. 12 when Utah takes on the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz will again host the Suns at Vivint Arena on Dec. 14, finishing up the preseason in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Dec. 17. Utah last faced Phoenix twice in the preseason in 2017-18 and the team’s last preseason contest against the Clippers came in 2016-17.

Preseason broadcast information on AT&T SportsNet and The Zone Sports Network will be released at a later date. Preseason games at Vivint Arena will be played without fans.

Each NBA team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games as part of the league’s 49-game preseason schedule from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19. Every team will play at least one home game and one road game in the preseason. The national television schedule for preseason games will be announced at a later date.

The 2020-21 regular season will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. As previously announced, the regular-season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days.

The schedule for the Second Half of the season (March 11 – May 16, 2021) will be released during the latter part of the First Half portion of the schedule. The Second Half schedule will include the remainder of each team’s 72 games not scheduled in the First Half as well as any games postponed during the First Half that can reasonably be added to the Second Half schedule.