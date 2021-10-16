Utah Hosting Block Party Hours Before Oct. 20 Season Opener

The Jazz are back!

Utah begins its quest for a championship when it opens the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. MST from Vivint Arena.

Not only will the game be kicking off the upcoming season, the Jazz will also be welcoming back Derrick Favors, a fan-favorite during his time with the organization but now with the Thunder.

But for fans looking to get the party started before tipoff, Utah will be hosting a Block Party, presented by Udo.

Beginning at 5 p.m. and going all the way up until game time, fans are encouraged to come to the northeast plaza of the arena (Jazz-Note entrance) and party. Many activities will be made available, including food, drinks, a team store tent, and live entertainment.

But the most significant opportunity of all is for fans to welcome back a Jazz legend: Former big man Mehmet (Memo) Okur.

As he’s commonly referred to amongst Utah fans, “The Money Man” will be signing autographs throughout the block party.

Okur played for the Jazz for seven years (2004-2011), being named an all-star during the 2006-07 season. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game throughout his career in Utah, but had his best statistical year during the 2005-06 season when he averaged career-highs of 18.0 points and 9.1 rebounds.

A big man blessed with an incredible shooting touch, Okur shot 37.5% from beyond the arc throughout his career.

Apart from autographs with Okur, fans without tickets will have the chance to win standing-room-only tickets to the game that night.

Grayson “The Professor” Boucher will also be making a special appearance as well where he will play one-on-one with fans.

In a general managers’ survey released a few weeks ago, Utah was ranked No. 1 in the NBA for best homecourt advantage. Not only are the Jazz riding a 147-game consecutive sellout streak, they also went 31-5 at Vivint Arena last season.

With multiple food trucks and a beer garden set to be there, fans will also be able to enjoy the musical stylings of High Society, a “high-energy cover band that packs a punch.”

Between the live music and entertainment, the block party is a way for fans to honor the past with a player like Okur while looking forward to the future when watching greats such as Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert that night.

To guarantee yourself tickets for the season-opener, fans can click HERE.