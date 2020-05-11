Tony Bradley’s Yummy Shrimp Alfredo

Tony Bradley | 05.11.2020

Ingredients

  • Chicken or shrimp
  • 1lb Fettuccine pasta
  • Whole Milk (16oz)
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbsp Butter
  • 2 Tbsp Flour
  • 2 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
  • Salt
  • Crushed red pepper flakes
  • Fresh parmesan cheese, to garnish
  • Fresh chives, to garnish

Instructions

  1. Start by boiling water on the stove. Add salt. The pasta water should be salty like the ocean.
  2. In a warm skillet, combine butter and flour. The consistency should be like sand. Stirring constantly, cook this for one to two minutes. You just made a roux!
  3. While whisking the roux, incorporate the milk in increments until it is the right consistency. Add salt and taste. Set sauce aside in a warm place.
  4. Regardless if you choose chicken or shrimp, or both, it is imperative with your protein that you pat it dry with a towel before searing in the pan. So, pat your protein dry and remove the shrimp tails before cooking.
  5. Toss protein with your seasoning of choice and little cooking oil.
  6. In a hot pan, add a little oil and your protein. Cook to desired temperature. (Chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees). Set protein aside in a warm place to rest.
  7. While your proteins are searing, add noodles to the water and stir frequently. Cook al dente according to package directions.
  8. Once pasta is drained, give a quick toss with some olive oil so that it does not stick to itself.
  9. Mix sauce with noodles, adding in chopped fresh thyme and crushed red pepper flakes.
  10. Serve with protein on top. Garnish with fresh grated parmesan cheese and fresh chives.

Notes

Serves 1-2

