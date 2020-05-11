Tony Bradley’s Yummy Shrimp Alfredo
Ingredients
- Chicken or shrimp
- 1lb Fettuccine pasta
- Whole Milk (16oz)
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 2 Tbsp Flour
- 2 Tbsp chopped fresh thyme
- Salt
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- Fresh parmesan cheese, to garnish
- Fresh chives, to garnish
Instructions
- Start by boiling water on the stove. Add salt. The pasta water should be salty like the ocean.
- In a warm skillet, combine butter and flour. The consistency should be like sand. Stirring constantly, cook this for one to two minutes. You just made a roux!
- While whisking the roux, incorporate the milk in increments until it is the right consistency. Add salt and taste. Set sauce aside in a warm place.
- Regardless if you choose chicken or shrimp, or both, it is imperative with your protein that you pat it dry with a towel before searing in the pan. So, pat your protein dry and remove the shrimp tails before cooking.
- Toss protein with your seasoning of choice and little cooking oil.
- In a hot pan, add a little oil and your protein. Cook to desired temperature. (Chicken should be cooked to 165 degrees). Set protein aside in a warm place to rest.
- While your proteins are searing, add noodles to the water and stir frequently. Cook al dente according to package directions.
- Once pasta is drained, give a quick toss with some olive oil so that it does not stick to itself.
- Mix sauce with noodles, adding in chopped fresh thyme and crushed red pepper flakes.
- Serve with protein on top. Garnish with fresh grated parmesan cheese and fresh chives.
Notes
Serves 1-2
