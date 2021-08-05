Utah Jazz teams sweep San Antonio, Memphis on day two at SLC Summer League

The two Utah Jazz teams swept the competition on Day Two of the Salt Lake City Summer League at Vivint Arena as Jazz Blue beat San Antonio 78-54 behind MaCio Teague’s game-high 26 points and Jazz White knocked off Memphis 94-75 as Udoka Azubuike collected 19 points on 9-for-9 field goal shooting along with 11 rebounds.

The four-team, six-game Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University, concludes on Friday, Aug. 6 with Memphis vs. San Antonio at 5 p.m. (MT) followed by the two Jazz teams playing each other at 7 p.m.

Jazz Blue 78, San Antonio 54 (Game 1)

Baylor rookie MaCio Teague exploded for 26 points as Jazz Blue (1-1) cruised to a 78-54 victory over San Antonio (0-2). Ten different Jazz Blue players scored with N.C. State rookie D.J. Funderburk adding 12 points followed by Malik Newman with nine and Kyle Allman and Kyle Fogg with eight each.

Teague and Funderburk each had nine points in the first quarter for a 24-18 Jazz advantage. The Spurs managed only eight points in the second quarter for a 37-26 Jazz Blue halftime lead. Behind Teague’s 15 second half points, Jazz Blue continued to stretch out its margin. Jazz Blue had a 58-42 rebounding advantage with Nate Festina grabbing a team-high nine boards and Allman and Justin Patton each collecting eight.

The Spurs had two players in double figures led by Devin Vassell from Florida State with a team-high 14 points and eight rebounds. No. 12 NBA Draft pick Josh Primo of Alabama had 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in his first summer league game.

Jazz White 94, Memphis 75 (Game 2)

Jazz White (2-0) remained unbeaten with a 94-75 win over Memphis (1-1) as the five starters combined for 74 points. Udoka Azubuike and Jarrell Brantley each had 19 points while Dakota Mathias had 14 points and Elijah Hughes added 12 points. Trent Forrest contributed 10 points along with a game-high 13 assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Azubuike and Elijah Hughes combined for 22 points in the first half for a 45-28 lead as Jazz White never trailed in the game. Jazz White shot 51.4 percent from the field and held a 20-point advantage for points in the paint.

Keaton Wallace and Shaq Buchanan each tallied 17 points for the Grizzlies followed by Ahmad Caver with 12 points and Yves Pons with nine. The top rebounders were Ben Moore and Romeo Weems with six apiece.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League (all Mountain Time; home team listed second):

Thursday, Aug. 5

No games

Friday, Aug. 6

4 p.m. – Doors Open and Fan Fest on Vivint Arena Concourse

5 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Memphis

7 p.m. – Jazz Blue vs. Jazz White

Lower bowl tickets are available for $12 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app. Each day will feature a giveaway item for the first 500 fans in attendance.

The final day of the Salt Lake City Summer League will be broadcast locally on KJZZ 14 Television and The Zone Sports Network (1280AM/97.5FM). In addition, “The Big Show” on The Zone Sports Network will broadcast live from the arena lobby on Aug. 6. Both games will also be nationally televised on ESPNU.

After a hiatus last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League is in its sixth year since the revival of summer basketball. The event showcases rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.