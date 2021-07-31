Salt Lake City Summer League announces broadcast plans

The 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University announced today its broadcast plans for television and radio coverage for the three-day event.

The 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League will open at Vivint Arena on August 3 with the Memphis Grizzlies playing the Utah Jazz Blue squad at 5 p.m. (MT). The Utah Jazz White squad will then face the San Antonio Spurs in the second game of the doubleheader. A complete schedule of the six-game, four-team summer showcase along with single-day lower bowl tickets starting at $12 can be found online at SLCSummerLeague.com.