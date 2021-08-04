Memphis, Jazz White win Salt Lake City Summer League openers

Day One of the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League at Vivint Arena delivered a 104-65 win by the Memphis Grizzlies over Utah Jazz Blue while Utah Jazz White, led by Trent Forrest with a game-high 19 points, knocked off the San Antonio Spurs, 87-58.

The four-team, six-game Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors, continues with round-robin doubleheaders on Wednesday, Aug. 4 and Friday, Aug. 6. Games are scheduled at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

Memphis 104, Jazz Blue 65 (Game 1)

Memphis raced out to a 20-point lead during the first quarter behind Desmond Bane and Shaq Buchanan en route to the wire-to-wire victory. The Grizzlies had five players in double figure scoring with Romeo Weems (17), Bane (14), Buchanan (12), Yves Pons (12) and Xavier Tillman Sr. (11). Memphis recorded 12 blocked shots and 10 steals and had a 30-point advantage offensively in the paint.

Joe Chealey led Jazz Blue with 15 points and Justin Patton had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Malik Newman added nine points while Kyle Allman and D.J. Funderburk each had seven.

Jazz White 87, San Antonio 58 (Game 2)

Trent Forrest, shooting 8 of 11 from the field, paced Jazz White with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Holding a 34-31 halftime lead, Jazz White took a commanding advantage in the third quarter outscoring the Spurs by a 28-12 margin. Juwan Morgan had 13 points for Jazz White while Udoka Azubuike contributed eight points and 14 rebounds. Devonte Green and Dakota Mathias each added 10 points.

Justin Turner had team highs of 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Spurs. Matt Mitchell chipped in 11 points. DaQuan Jeffries had eight points and seven rebounds for San Antonio.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League (all Mountain Time; home team listed second):

Wednesday, Aug. 4

4 p.m. – Doors Open and Fan Fest on Vivint Arena Concourse

5 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Jazz Blue

7 p.m. – Memphis vs. Jazz White

Thursday, Aug. 5

No games

Friday, Aug. 6

4 p.m. – Doors Open and Fan Fest on Vivint Arena Concourse

5 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Memphis

7 p.m. – Jazz Blue vs. Jazz White

Lower bowl tickets are available for $12 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com or through the Utah Jazz mobile app. Each day will feature a giveaway item for the first 500 fans in attendance.

KJZZ 14 Television and The Zone Sports Network (1280AM/97.5FM) are broadcasting all Jazz games on August 4 and 6. The TV broadcasts feature veteran Jazz play-by-play announcer Craig Bolerjack and Jazz analyst “Big T” Thurl Bailey, and The Zone coverage includes David James, Scott Garrard and Tim LaComb on the call. In addition, “The Big Show” on The Zone Sports Network will broadcast live from the arena on Aug. 6.

All Salt Lake City Summer League games will also air live nationally on NBA TV on Aug. 4 and ESPNU on Aug. 6.

After a hiatus last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League is in its sixth year since the revival of summer basketball. The event showcases rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.