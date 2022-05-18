2022 SLC Summer League Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union go on sale today at 10 a.m. MDT. The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers will all take part in the six-game, round-robin summer showcase at Vivint Arena from July 5-7.

Three-day passes giving fans access to all six summer league games are now available, starting at just $29. Tickets can be purchased online at SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, or by calling (801) 355-DUNK (3865). Single-day passes and radio and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

Heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, the participating teams own a combined six first-round picks including two lottery picks (No. 2 and No. 12).

Games will be played at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on July 5 and 6 and then 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on July 7. The Jazz will play the final game on each day.

The six-game schedule will tip off on July 5 with the Memphis Grizzlies facing the Philadelphia 76ers at 5 p.m., followed by the Utah Jazz hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m.

The full schedule for the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League is listed below:

2022 SLC Summer League Presented by America First Credit Union

The 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by America First Credit Union marks its seventh year since the revival of summer basketball in Utah. The event is held in association with University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University.

Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters.

Through the years, summer league players have included current Jazzmen Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale and Trent Forrest, future NBA All-Stars Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young, as well as other notables like Markelle Fultz, Marcus Smart, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and John Collins.

In addition to the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League tickets, registration is now open for the public 3v3 tournament in downtown Salt Lake City. Games will take place on 30 blacktop courts at Park Place adjacent to Vivint Arena on Wednesday, July 6.

The Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament offers opportunities in 35 different recreational and competitive divisions, including boys and girls from ages 7-18 and men’s and women’s age 19+ categories from six-foot and under to elite teams.

Team signups are now available at SLC Summer League 3v3 Registration. The registration fee is $150 per team for 3-5 players with a minimum of four games guaranteed.