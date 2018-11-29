Share The Love—Utah Jazz team up with local Subaru dealerships to support local charities

This year, the Utah Jazz are partnering with Subaru and five local dealerships for the Share The Love Event. Over the last decade, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $118 million to charity, with customers choosing between four national and over 1,170 local charities. Now in its 11th year, the program is on track to raise that total to over $140 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.

Below are the charities a few of our local dealerships are supporting this year.

Mark Miller South Towne — Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue & Adoption

After years of hard work, Nuzzles & Co. has saved the lives of over 17,000 dogs and cats who would have been euthanized at other area shelters. They’ve helped get the “save rates” in Utah shelters to 85.8% of animals! Mark Miller Subaru wants to help them save even more animals. That’s why, during the Subaru Share The Love event, Mark Miller Subaru will donate $300 directly to Nuzzles for every new Subaru sold.

Learn more at www.markmillersubaru.com/share-the-love

Mark Miller Midtown — VOA’s Homeless Youth Shelter

Did you know that our local Homeless Youth Shelter, which is operated by Volunteers of America, Utah, serves over 700 at-risk and homeless youth each year? With nowhere else to turn, these kids find warmth, shelter and safety at the VOA’s Homeless Shelter. Two-thirds of the youth served at the VOA’s Homeless Youth Shelter have been diagnosed with depression, and almost 60% say they’ve attempted suicide at least once. These kids need our help. That’s why, during the Subaru Share The Love event, Mark Miller Subaru will donate $300 directly to the VOA for every new Subaru sold!

Learn more at www.markmillersubaru.com/share-the-love

Nate Wade Subaru — Make-A-Wish & Utah Honor Flight

Research shows that when children diagnosed with a critical illness are granted their one true wish, it gives them renewed strength and energy to keep fighting. Their families and entire communities come together. The impact from just one wish has the power to transform the lives of everyone involved. Nate Wade Subaru's support has had a tremendous impact on our organization and the children we serve. In the last two years alone—both years Make-A-Wish Utah was one of Nate Wade's hometown charities—the Nate Wade Dealership has funded more 10 wishes for local children when they most need the hope a wish provides. Get a great vehicle and support a great cause. With every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru will donate $250 to your choice of charities. Nate Wade Subaru will also support your local community by donating $50 to Make-A-Wish Utah and Utah Honor Flight for each vehicle sold or leased from November 15 through January 2.

Learn more at: https://www.natewade.com/share-the-love.htm

Doug Smith Subaru — Autism Council of Utah

Utah has one of the highest rates of autism in the United States, with 1 in 54 children diagnosed on the autism spectrum. As part of our Subaru Love Promise, Doug Smith Subaru has partnered with the Autism Council of Utah to help provide support to Utah families affected by autism. With this partnership, Doug Smith Subaru is helping the Autism Council of Utah support awareness, education, programs and research within our Utah community. Get a great vehicle and support a great cause. With every new Subaru purchased or leased, Subaru will donate $250 to your choice of charities. Doug Smith Subaru will also support your local community by donating an additional $50 to Autism Council of Utah for each vehicle sold or leasedfrom November 15 through January 2.

Learn more at: https://www.dougsmithsubaru.com/share-the-love.htm