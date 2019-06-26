Salt Lake City Summer League Announces Broadcast Plans and Pre-Game Activities

SALT LAKE CITY (June 25, 2019) – The 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission announced today its broadcast plans for television, radio and online coverage, as well as the pre-game activities that will take place over the course of the three-day event.

The 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League will open at Vivint Smart Home Arena on July 1 with the San Antonio Spurs (2019 Draft picks: Luka Samanic, Keldon Johnson and Quinndary Weatherspoon) playing the Cleveland Cavaliers (2019 Draft picks: Darius Garland and Dylan Windler). The Utah Jazz (2019 Draft picks: Jarrell Brantley, Justin Wright-Foreman and Miye Oni) will face the Memphis Grizzlies (2019 Draft picks: Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke) in the second game of the doubleheader. A complete schedule of games can be found online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com.

Complete rosters will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast Plans

KJZZ 14 Television and The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM) will both broadcast the Jazz games live on July 1 vs. Memphis, July 2 vs. Cleveland and July 3 vs. San Antonio. Tipoff for all Jazz games will be at 7 p.m. MT. The broadcasts will feature veteran Jazz broadcaster Craig Bolerjack, Jazz analyst “Big T” Thurl Bailey, the voice of Jazz radio David Locke and Jazz reporter Kristen Kenney. Longtime Jazz broadcaster Ron Boone will also contribute.

All Salt Lake City Summer League games will also air nationally. The Memphis vs. Jazz game on July 1 will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and all remaining games will air live on NBA TV.

On July 1, The Zone Sports Network (1280 AM/97.5 FM), the exclusive radio home of the Jazz, will also broadcast live from the 3v3 Tournament at Park Place and “The Big Show” will emanate from the arena plaza that afternoon.

For fans inside the Jazz television footprint, SLCSummerLeague.com will stream the Jazz games and be the online home for comprehensive coverage of all Summer League activities, including schedules, game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and video interviews. The hashtag #SLCSummerLeague will be used to categorize all Salt Lake City Summer League tweets.

Pre-game Activities

Fans are invited to come early to participate in pre-game festivities at Vivint Smart Home Arena starting at 4pm on July 1, 2 and 3. The first 4,000 attendees each day will receive a Summer League T-shirt, courtesy of University of Utah Health. On July 1, the University of Utah Health Wellness Bus will be on the plaza providing complimentary health screenings, educational information and health counseling. U of U Health will also be on the plaza for additional activities July 1-3.

Throughout the three-day event, the Utah Jazz Team Store tent on the plaza will host one of their largest sales of the year featuring select items at discounted prices. Attendees are also encouraged to show off their artistic skills by creating their own masterpieces via the Mobile Arts BLOCKS Truck on the plaza each day.

Inside on the concourse, the pre-game family fun will continue with face painters, balloon artists, games, a photo booth and more. During the games, fans can also check out a live-painting installation featuring local artists on the porch just inside the main entrance. The selected artists will illustrate different aspects of Salt Lake City on a 4x4-foot cube which will remain on display during Salt Lake City Summer League.

Tickets

Lower bowl tickets are available at $9 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

Fans can visit www.SLCSummerLeague.com for game previews, live stats, photo galleries, results, game recaps and more. Follow SLCSummerLeague on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.

Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament

The Salt Lake City Summer League 3v3 Tournament presented by Orangetheory Fitness, Vidanta Resorts, Little Caesars, adidas and Dominator Hoops offers opportunities in 35 different recreational and competitive divisions, including boys and girls from ages 7-18 and men’s and women’s age 19+ categories from 6-foot and under only to elite teams.

Team signups are available through Wednesday, June 26 at www.SLCSummerLeague.com. The registration fee is $150 per team for 3-5 players. Registration includes three games plus a single elimination tournament along with a T-shirt and admission ticket to Day 1 of Salt Lake City Summer League on July 1. The winners will receive tickets to an October/November Jazz game.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2019 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Recent summer league players have included Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Georges Niang and Danté Exum (Utah); Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Derrick White (San Antonio); Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia); Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Boston); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis); and Trae Young and John Collins (Atlanta).

Three-day attendance for last year’s summer league at Vivint Smart Home Arena was a record 33,884. The previous best had been 31,751 in 2015 when summer basketball returned to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2008.

