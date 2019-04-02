The Roundup—Rubio, Gobert lead the way in Utah's fifth straight win

Another night, another win.

The Utah Jazz built a big lead and then held off a late rally by the Charlotte Hornets to secure a 111-102 victory Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Donovan Mitchell (25 points, three rebounds, five assists, four steals) and Rudy Gobert (18 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks) each stuffed the stat sheet for the Jazz (47-30), who have now won 10 of their last 11 games, including their past five in a row.

"We stuck with it tonight. It was up and down, and we had a couple of bad stretches," Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio said. "But we kept playing hard and we got the win. That's the most important thing."

Rubio (20 points), Joe Ingles (15 points) and Thabo Sefolosha (14 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz, who played without Derrick Favors (back), Kyle Korver (knee) and Danté Exum (knee).

Kemba Walker exploded for 47 points for the Hornets (35-42), who have lost three in a row and sit three games back of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot with four games left to play. Walker, who scored 38 points in the second half alone, shot 15-for-28 from the field (including 4-for-8 from three) and 13-for-15 from the free-throw line.

Jeremy Lamb added 23 points in 31 minutes off the bench in the loss.

Monday's Best

Rubio was masterful for the Jazz, controlling the game and consistently setting up his teammates for open looks—both in the halfcourt and in transition. He finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Rubio also shot 9-for-9 from the free-throw line and finished with a net rating of +18 in 30 minutes.

Key Stretches

With the game tied at 10 early on, the Jazz gave themselves some breathing room with an 11-2 run. Mitchell canned a three, while Gobert and Royce O'Neale scored at the rim. Rubio made three free throws to put Utah up by nine.

Rudy with 8 points early#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/PD1JgLIw2Y — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 2, 2019

Charlotte fought back to take a one-point lead early in the second quarter, but Utah answered with a 17-4 run to build a double-digit lead. The Jazz shot 8-for-11 over that stretch, with buckets by Gobert, Sefolosha, Mitchell, O'Neale and Rubio.

T H I E V E R Ypic.twitter.com/pME4kfgttq — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 2, 2019

The Jazz led by 13 at halftime and cruised for much of the second half, leading by as many as 20 points before settling for a nine-point victory (thanks mostly to Walker, who scored 22 points in the fourth quarter).

QUICK CHANGEpic.twitter.com/wt47QYPIQw — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 2, 2019

Significant Stats

+24

Utah (15-for-35) outscored Charlotte (7-for-30) 45-21 from beyond the arc. The Jazz were especially hot from their favorite spots, shooting 8-for-16 on corner threes while holding the Hornets to only 1-for-3 from the same areas. Ingles (5-for-8), Mitchell (4-for-7) and Sefolosha (4-for-5) each hit multiple threes in the win.

30

The Jazz dished out 30 assists for the 23rd time this season. They're 19-4 in those games. Rubio (13), Mitchell (five), Raul Neto (five) and Ingles (four) led the team in assists.

19

Utah struggled with 18 turnovers, which led to 19 Charlotte points. The Hornets only turned the ball over 11 times.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Everybody that steps on the floor knows who they are and what they can contribute to the team, so it was a good effort by our group. Particularly, defensively we were really good for the majority of the game, and then we had some foul trouble and Kemba got going. But I thought the whole group was ready to play and played together."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Jae Crowder, who started in place of Favors, did not score in 24 mintues. He shot 0-for-6 from the field. ... Cody Zeller (knee) and Tony Parker (rest) did not play for the Hornets. ... Utah outscored Charlotte 17-11 in transition. ... The Jazz shot 48.1 percent from the field. The Hornets shot 40.0 percent. ... Willy Hernangomez finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block in the loss. ... The Jazz are now 27-12 at home this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8:00pm MT.