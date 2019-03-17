The Roundup—Nets no match for Gobert, Favors as Jazz roll at home

Make that three straight.

The Jazz caught fire midway through the first quarter and didn't look back, coasting to a 114-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Utah (40-29) currently sits in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, just a half game behind the San Antonio Spurs.

"When we come out ready like we did tonight and we're able to do that for four quarters, we're very hard to beat," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said after the game.

Gobert (23 points, 16 rebounds) and Donovan Mitchell (24 points, six rebounds, four assists) led the way for the Jazz.

Derrick Favors double-doubled with 13 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Ricky Rubio (12 points), Jae Crowder (12 points) and Georges Niang (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

Spencer Dinwiddie (22 points) and D'Angelo Russell (20 points) stood out for the Nets (36-35), though the two guards combined to shoot only 15-for-41 (36.6 percent) from the field. Theo Pinson (12 points, all in the fourth quarter) was the only other Brooklyn player to score in double figures.

The Nets had won four of their past five games.

Saturday's Best

Gobert was a monster on Saturday, swatting away shots, running the floor and throwing down dunks from seemingly every angle. The Nets managed only 38 points in the paint, with The Stifle Tower playing a central role (as always) in Brooklyn's close-range inefficiency. Gobert finished with 23 points (on 9-for-12 shooting) along with 17 rebounds and three blocks, and he ranks second in the NBA with 55 double-doubles.

Key Stretches

The Jazz fell behind 19-11 midway through the first quarter, but they responded with a 29-4 run to take complete control. Gobert hammered home a two-handed slam, Mitchell hit a three, and Crowder slashed into the lane for a dunk of his own to force a Brooklyn timeout. After the break, Gobert blocked a shot and then threw down an alley-oop dunk on the other end. Two threes by Kyle Korver and a layup by Gobert gave Utah a 28-21 lead after 12 minutes. Layups by Favors, Raul Neto and Joe Ingles, plus another three by Korver, put Utah up 40-23 less than four minutes into the second period.

yes, to this whoooole sequencepic.twitter.com/E7G83XZOCz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2019

The Jazz would lead by 17 at halftime, thanks to six first-half blocks and some fancy passing.

Ricky behind-the-back to Georgespic.twitter.com/WhdPc3M628 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2019

The second half was more of the same as the Jazz kept the pedal to the floor, leading by as many as 26 before coasting to the 16-point victory. Crowder hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Jazz protect their lead.

BETWEEN THE LEGSpic.twitter.com/RaC3mLcEC2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2019

Jae Crowder gets to 5,000 career points in stylepic.twitter.com/QWQpUR8q01 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2019

Significant Stats

+21

Led by Gobert (17) and Favors (12), the Jazz had a commanding 65-44 rebounding advantage.

34.7

Utah held Brooklyn to only 34.7 percent shooting, which would have been even lower if the Nets hadn't shot 11-for-22 (50.0 percent) in the fourth quarter.

15/24

The Jazz won despite committing 15 turnovers, which led to 24 Brooklyn points. Utah scored only four points off of Brooklyn's seven turnovers.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We locked down the paint. There was clarity when guys drove, where our bigs weren't caught in between trying to play two guys. They were able to contest shots."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

During pregame warmups, the Jazz and Nets both wore special shooting shirts with the word "solidarity" on the back. In light of recent events, the players and organizations stood united in support of respect, acceptance and decency. ... Danté Exum (knee) and Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring) did not play for the Jazz. ... Allen Crabbe (knee) sat out for the Nets. ... Utah shot 13-for-36 (36.1 percent) from 3-point range. ... Dinwiddie picked up a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Nets center Jarrett Allen failed to make a field goal for the first time this season. ... The Jazz shot 23-for-31 (74.2 percent) from the line, while the Nets shot 20-for-22 (90.9 percent).

Up Next

The Jazz will start a four-game road trip on Monday against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.