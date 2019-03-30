The Roundup—Mitchell scores 35, leads Jazz past feisty Wizards

A night after they clinched their third straight playoff appearance—thanks to a Sacramento loss—the Utah Jazz survived a hot-shooting Washington Wizards squad, squeaking out a dramatic 128-124 victory in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (46-30) have now won nine of their last 10 games and sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

"First of all, give credit to Washington, they really came back and never quit," Utah's Donovan Mitchell said after the game. "For us, it was about being locked in together—that really made a difference."

Mitchell scored a game-high 35 points, while Rudy Gobert stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks. Gobert also hit nothing but net on all five of his free-throw attempts.

Joe Ingles logged his second straight double-double with 18 points and 10 assists; Ricky Rubio added 17 points and three steals; and Jae Crowder came off the bench to score 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting (including 4-dor-5 from 3-point range) in the win.

All-Star Bradley Beal led the Wizards (31-46) with 34 points, while center Bobby Portis added 28 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block. He also shot 6-for-12 from 3-point range in the loss.

Friday's Best

After scoring only 16, 10 and 11 points (on 36.4 percent shooting overall) in his last three games, Mitchell broke out of his mini slump with 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting. Mitchell suffered an eye contusion in the first quarter and went to the locker room for several minutes, but he re-entered the game early in the second period. It was Mitchell's eighth game with at least 35 points this season, and he added five rebounds, five assists and a block in 33 minutes.

Key Stretches

The teams went back and forth for much of the first quarter until the Jazz closed the period with a 17-4 run. Ingles converted a three-point play, and then Utah hit three straight 3-pointers—by Crowder, Kyle Korver and Ingles. After a free throw by the Wizards, Ingles canned a step-back jumper at the first-quarter buzzer to put Utah up 39-30.

Utah kept rolling in the second quarter, stretching its lead to 15 as Mitchell (seven points) and Thabo Sefolosha (four points) alternated buckets.

The Wizards, though, kept hanging around, cutting the margin to eight at halftime and four midway through the third quarter. Mitchell responded with five quick points, and Royce O'Neale canned back-to-back threes to put Utah back up by 15 with just over two minutes left in the period.

Washington punched right back with a 13-0 run to end the third quarter, though Ingles scored five straight to open the fourth, setting up a close finish. The Wizards took a two-point lead with just over three minutes left in the game, but Gobert answered with a three-point play. He then altered Beal's layup attempt on Washington's ensuing possession, and Rubio canned a corner three on the other end. After two Wizards free throws, Mitchell sliced into the lane and toiled-bowled in a runner to put Utah back up by four with 1:02 remaining. Threes from Jordan McRae and Jabari Parker kept Washington within striking distance, but Gobert, Rubio and Mitchell combined to shoot 6-for-6 from the line in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory.

Significant Stats

67.4

The Jazz were on fire from pretty much everywhere on the floor, shooting 55.2 percent from the field, 43.8 percent (14-for-32) from 3-point range, and a perfect 100.0 percent (18-for-18) from the free-throw line for a true shooting percentage of 67.4 percent—well above the league average of 55.0 percent.

26-12

After starting out the season with four straight home losses, the Jazz are now 26-12 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

+10

Led by Crowder (18 points), Utah's bench outscored Washington's reserves 39-29.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"To be in a close game—to be down with three minutes left and for us to win the game—there's something good about that, no question about it. We haven't been in that position in the last few games because they haven't been close games. But we don't want to be in close games at the expense of our defense."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Derrick Favors (back spasms) and Raul Neto (concussion-like symptoms) did not play in the second half. ... Danté Exum (knee surgery) will be out indefinitely for the Jazz. ... Beal and Thomas Bryant each picked up technical fouls in the first quarter for Washington. Crowder was whistled for a technical in the fourth quarter. ... Trevor Ariza (groin), John Wall (Achilles) and Dwight Howard (back) were out for the Wizards. ... Utah outscored Washington 58-52 in the paint and 25-20 in transition. ... The Jazz are now 19-10 versus Eastern Conference teams this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.