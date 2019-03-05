The Roundup—Jazz lead big, still fall to Pelicans

Two nights after erasing a 17-point lead in a comeback win over the Bucks, the Jazz couldn't protect a 17-point lead of their own as the New Orleans Pelicans closed the game on a 26-9 run to steal a 115-112 victory Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Utah (36-27) held double-digit leads in all four quarters only to watch New Orleans (30-36) fight back each time.

"We played well enough offensively to win," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "But we weren't able to get stops and we let them back in the game."

Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder came off the bench to lead the Jazz with 20 points each, while Rudy Gobert (19 points, 19 rebounds, two blocks), Donovan Mitchell (19 points, nine assists) and Derrick Favors (16 points, two blocks) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Utah trailed by six with two minutes remaining before putting together a quick 7-0 run—thanks to two blocks by Gobert and five points by Mitchell—to take the lead. Joe Ingles forced a miss by New Orleans' Jrue Holiday, but Elfrid Payton stole the rebound and snuck in a layup past Gobert to give the Pelicans the lead with 25 seconds left. Mitchell's ensuing jumper bounced off the rim, and Julius Randle made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left to seal the win for New Orleans.

Holiday (30 points, 4-for-7 from three), Randle (30 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Anthony Davis (15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals, three blocks in only 22 minutes) led the way for the Pelicans.

Monday's Best

Just like on Wednesday in Denver—when he made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points—Korver was on fire for the Jazz. He shot 5-for-10 from deep, including a buzzer-beater in the first quarter and a four-point play early in the second. Crowder, meanwhile, shot 8-for-13 overall and 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

Crowder and Korver combined for 40 points off the bench and shot 9-18 from three. pic.twitter.com/ByMPJwSpjn — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 5, 2019

Key Stretches

The Jazz got off to a strong start, jumping out to a 12-2 lead behind a floater by Mitchell, a 3-pointer by Ingles, and two straight buckets at the rim by Gobert—including a two-handed jam that forced a timeout by the Pelicans. After the break, Gobert forced a miss by Davis and then Mitchell converted a three-point play on the other end.

New Orleans pulled back within two, but an 18-7 run put Utah's lead back into double digits. Korver converted a four-point play; Royce O'Neale, Gobert and Mitchell threw down a series of dunks; and Thabo Sefolosha and Ricky Rubio knocked down open threes to put the Jazz up by 17 with 3:41 left in the first half.

... climbed up the water spoutpic.twitter.com/v68GBXM5Xa — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 5, 2019

Once again, though, the Pelicans wouldn't go away, closing the gap to one late in the third quarter. Utah responded with a 20-7 run to go back up by 14. Korver and Crowder canned threes, and then Favors scored seven straight—on a three-point play, a mid-range jumper and a driving layup.

Ingles/Favors two-man game stays spicypic.twitter.com/wAVnEdgbGB — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 5, 2019

For the fourth time, the Jazz couldn't hold the lead as the Pelicans fought back with a 22-2 run to take a six-point lead with just over two minutes remaining. Favors made a layup at the 8:10 mark of the final quarter, and the Jazz failed to make another field goal until Mitchell scooped in a layup with 1:41 left. Despite Utah's late 7-0 run, the Pelicans still held on for the win.

Significant Stats

+24

Led by Korver and Crowder, the Jazz outscored the Pelicans 47-23 in bench points.

35

Utah dished out 35 assists, with Ingles (11), Mitchell (nine) and Rubio (eight) leading the way.

21

Unfortunately for the Jazz, they also shared the ball with the Pelicans, who scored 21 points off of Utah's 18 turnovers. New Orleans only turned the ball over eight times.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Mistakes always hurt you. It's that simple. They scored off our turnovers and they scored on the offensive glass."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Utah wore its throwback purple jerseys, while New Orleans—the original home of the Jazz—wore its Mardi Gras-themed uniforms. ... New Orleans outscored Utah 62-48 in the paint and 16-8 on second-chance points. ... Danté Exum remained out for the Jazz. ... Utah shot 14-for-38 (36.8 percent) from 3-point range. ... The Jazz are now 21-11 at home.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to New Orleans for a rematch with the Pelicans on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.