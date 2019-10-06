The Roundup—Jazz beat 36ers by 52 in preseason opener

After five months off, the Utah Jazz tipped off their 2019 preseason schedule with a 133-81 victory over the NBL's Adelaide 36ers Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

"I thought we played the way we wanted to—guys were moving the ball and attacking," Utah head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "I think, collectively, we started to defend a little better as the game went on."

Saturday night's game was perhaps most notable for who didn't play for the Jazz—starters Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley (all resting), as well as guards Emmanuel Mudiay (also resting) and Danté Exum (knee).

Despite playing shorthanded, the Jazz had no problem running away from the 36ers.

Utah's marquee newcomers—those who did play, at least—made an immediate impact. Jeff Green scored 16 points (on 6-for-8 shooting) in only 18 minutes; Bojan Bogdanović added 10 points and four assists, and he sank two silky-smooth threes; and Ed Davis finished with eight points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes.

Third-year center Tony Bradley double-doubled with team highs in points (18) and rebounds (10) off the bench, while Royce O'Neale (12 points), Nigel Williams-Goss (12 points), William Howard (11 points) and Joe Ingles (10 points) also scored in double figures.

Jerome Randle, a 5-foot-9 point guard who played collegiately at Cal (where he was the Pac-10 Player of the Year as a senior in 2010), led the 36ers with 18 points. Forward Eric Griffin, who played on Utah's Summer League team in 2017, added 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks in 35 minutes.

133 points and all 14 guys who hit the floor scored#TakeNote | #ADEatUTA pic.twitter.com/FHCdQ9tROB — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 6, 2019

Key Stretches

Green and Bogdanović got Utah going early, and then the Jazz closed the first quarter on a 16-3 run. All but two of those points came at the rim thanks to three layups by O'Neale, two by Williams-Goss, and one each from Bradley and Miye Oni.

if Royce puts it up,,,,



expect a bucket pic.twitter.com/ObKQ5BSRCF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 6, 2019

Back-to-back threes by Bogdanovic and Green pushed Utah's lead to 25 in the first minute of the second half, and the Jazz would roll from there, leading by as many as 54 en route to the blowout win.

Bojan 3

Jeff 3

Nigel 3pic.twitter.com/jPYPjPagQ6 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 6, 2019

Significant Stats

43.5

The Jazz caught fire from outside in the second half, shooting 10-for-23 (43.5 percent) from beyond the arc after the break—after shooting only 4-for-21 (19.0 percent) from three in the first half. Howard (3-for-3), Green (2-for-4), Ingles (2-for-6) and Bogdanović (2-for-6) each made multiple threes for the Jazz.

36

Ingles and O'Neale led Utah with six assists each as the Jazz dished out 36 total assists on 55 made baskets. Bogdanović, Justin Wright-Foreman and Jarrell Brantley each finished with four assists.

10+

Utah outscored Adelaide by at least 10 points in each quarter—they were +10 in the first, +11 in the second and fourth, and +20 in the third.

Notable

All 14 Jazz players who entered the game scored at least four points. ... Adelaide took fifth place in last season's final NBL standings. ... Utah outrebounded Adelaide 55-37. ... The 36ers shot only 38.2 percent from the field. ... Utah scored 28 points off of Adelaide's 22 turnovers. ... The Jazz shot 40-for-53 in the paint for 80 points, and they also outscored the 36ers 20-4 in transition.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road for their next two preseason games, starting with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.