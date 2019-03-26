The Roundup—Booker scores 59, Jazz still win by 33

Devin Booker had a career night, but he didn't stand a chance against the Utah Jazz.

In a game featuring contrasting styles, the Jazz used a total team effort to run away with a 125-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Rudy Gobert (27 points) led five Utah players in double figures—with another three scoring at least eight points—while Booker (59 points) was the only Suns player to reach double digits.

One fan sitting nearby said it best: "If they didn't have him, they wouldn't have anything."

Indeed, Booker shot 19-for-34 (55.9 percent) from the field, while his teammates combined to shoot just 12-for-42 (28.6 percent).

Utah, meanwhile, dominated thanks to contributions from its entire roster.

Derrick Favors (18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks) stuffed the stat sheet, while Ricky Rubio (18 points, six assists), Joe Ingles (14 points, seven assists) and Donovan Mitchell (10 points, two steals) also scored in double figures.

All 12 players who took the floor scored at least two points as the Jazz shot 55.8 percent as a team. They also dished out 31 assists to Phoenix's 12.

"I thought we shared the ball really well," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game.

The Jazz (44-30) have won seven of their last eight games and now sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Besides scoring 64 percent of his team's points, Booker shot 5-for-8 from three and 16-for-17 from the line, and he added four points, four assists and a steal—along with six turnovers and a -14 net rating.

Former BYU great Jimmer Fredette, who signed with the Suns last week after playing the past three seasons in China, appeared in his first NBA game since the 2015-16 season. Fredette entered the game to a standing ovation at the beginning of the second quarter—and then proceeded to miss his first eight shots before banking in a runner late in the final period. He shot 4-for-4 from the line for six points total.

Phoenix (17-58) has the second-worst record in the NBA, behind only the New York Knicks (14-60)

Monday's Best

Gobert was all over the court, scoring 27 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking two shots. He shot 9-for-11 from the field (and from the free-throw line) and, late in the first half, became the NBA's all-time leader for dunks in a single season with 270 (passing Dwight Howard, who had 269 in the 2007-08 season). Gobert also logged his 59th double-double of the season, which ranks second in the NBA.

Key Stretches

The Jazz came out slow, falling behind 11-8 before a 12-3 run (after a timeout) gave them the lead. Mitchell, Rubio, Favors and Jae Crowder made layups to kick-start Utah's offense.

drippin with finessepic.twitter.com/jCfMBvyowF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2019

The Jazz took over from there, going on a 17-2 run early in the second quarter. Raul Neto converted a three-point play, while Kyle Korver and Crowder hit back-to-back threes. A layup by Ingles and two more threes (both by Mitchell) put Utah up by 18.

Utah took a 19-point lead into halftime and then cruised through the second half, leading by as many as 34 before securing the 33-point victory.

here for the joe showpic.twitter.com/zqazGwXGXp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2019

5 guys in double-digits

26 assists

23-point leadpic.twitter.com/WOE3zOSe6h — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2019

Significant Stats

34

Utah scored 34 points off of Phoenix's 22 turnovers, while only committing 14 turnovers (which resulted in 15 Suns points).

+38

The Jazz had a dunk contest against the Suns' nonexistent interior defense, throwing down 12 dunks and outscoring them 70-32 in the paint.

What's that? You want to see all the Jazz dunks from tonight?



Of course you do. pic.twitter.com/3YsLMNIsE8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 26, 2019

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Rudy had a good game. The free throws were the thing that made me feel good. ... Rudy finished really well tonight. He had a couple of and-ones. When he's doing that, finishing with a dunk and making a free throw, that's a really big play."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Neto picked up a technical foul late in the fourth quarter. ... Phoenix's Richaun Holmes picked up two quick technical fouls and was ejected just before halftime. ... Josh Jackson (ankle), TJ Warren (ankle) and Kelly Oubre (thumb) were out for the Suns. ... Danté Exum (knee) remained out for the Jazz. ... Utah shot 19-for-23 from the free-throw line. ... The Jazz are now 24-12 at home.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.