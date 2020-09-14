Roundball Roundup: P.J. Carlesimo likes where the Jazz are positioned in the West
We’re back! The Jazz news never stops. Rudy Gobert landed on the NBA’s All-NBA Defensive First Team.
Without a doubt #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/OCTd4e6gYR
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) September 8, 2020
Plus, JP caught up with P.J. Carlesimo in Orlando. The longtime NBA and college coach dished on Utah’s postseason and remembered some guys.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros
2:45 — Mike Breen and Brian Anderson are the golfers to watch in Orlando
9:50 — How Donovan’s game can transfer to international play
17:40 — Dream Team
23:15 — Jerry Sloan
24:40 — Clippers-Nuggets and the rest of the playoffs
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: