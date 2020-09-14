Roundball Roundup: P.J. Carlesimo likes where the Jazz are positioned in the West

We’re back! The Jazz news never stops. Rudy Gobert landed on the NBA’s All-NBA Defensive First Team.

Plus, JP caught up with P.J. Carlesimo in Orlando. The longtime NBA and college coach dished on Utah’s postseason and remembered some guys.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros

2:45 — Mike Breen and Brian Anderson are the golfers to watch in Orlando

9:50 — How Donovan’s game can transfer to international play

17:40 — Dream Team

23:15 — Jerry Sloan

24:40 — Clippers-Nuggets and the rest of the playoffs

