Logan Riely
Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell on JC’s latest looks, IG live, and Donovan’s lip sync
Jordan Clarkson wore socks with sandals.
them: socks with sandals isn’t fashion
us: pic.twitter.com/4mz7udaess
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 4, 2021
Jazz digital reporter Nayo Campbell looked at his latest looks and more with JP. Plus, a review of the latest wins.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
5:50 — Nayo’s run in with Jazz bear
7:00 — Jordan Clarkson wears socks with sandals
12:30 — Recapping Elijah Hughes on IG live
16:05 — Live reading of the Jazz hype up video
