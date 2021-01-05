Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs
SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 3: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 3, 2021 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.
Logan Riely

Roundball Roundup: Nayo Campbell on JC’s latest looks, IG live, and Donovan’s lip sync

by JP Chunga
Posted: Jan 04, 2021

Jordan Clarkson wore socks with sandals.

Jazz digital reporter Nayo Campbell looked at his latest looks and more with JP. Plus, a review of the latest wins. 

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

5:50 — Nayo’s run in with Jazz bear

7:00 — Jordan Clarkson wears socks with sandals

12:30 — Recapping Elijah Hughes on IG live

16:05 — Live reading of the Jazz hype up video

Tags
Clarkson, Jordan, Gobert, Rudy, Hughes, Elijah, Mitchell, Donovan, Jazz
