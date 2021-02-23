Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Roundball Roundup: Coach Snyder tapped to coach Team LeBron
At least one member of the Utah Jazz will be in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.
Congrats, Coach Snyder! #NBAAllStarhttps://t.co/pRtP08rkKG pic.twitter.com/7VYBjBoZms
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 19, 2021
Coach Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron. JP and Nayo discussed who might get announced with the reserves.
Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:
Intros.
1:50 — Coach Q to the All-Star game
5:15 — I Think You Should Leave planes
7:40 — Clips split
14:00 — Joe vs Donovan Baseball edition
21:35 — All-Star Reserves
Listen and Subscribe:
NEXT UP: