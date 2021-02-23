Utah Jazz v LA Clippers
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz talks to Head Coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz during the game against the LA Clippers on February 19, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.
Roundball Roundup: Coach Snyder tapped to coach Team LeBron

by JP Chunga
Posted: Feb 23, 2021

At least one member of the Utah Jazz will be in Atlanta for the All-Star Game. 

Coach Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron. JP and Nayo discussed who might get announced with the reserves.

Intros.

1:50 — Coach Q to the All-Star game

5:15 — I Think You Should Leave planes

7:40 — Clips split

14:00 — Joe vs Donovan Baseball edition

21:35 — All-Star Reserves

