Roundball Roundup: Coach Snyder tapped to coach Team LeBron

At least one member of the Utah Jazz will be in Atlanta for the All-Star Game.

Coach Quin Snyder will coach Team LeBron. JP and Nayo discussed who might get announced with the reserves.

Here’s a rundown of this week’s episode:

Intros.

1:50 — Coach Q to the All-Star game

5:15 — I Think You Should Leave planes

7:40 — Clips split

14:00 — Joe vs Donovan Baseball edition

21:35 — All-Star Reserves

