Returning to the site of 2015 NCAA title game provides valuable lesson for Jazz rookie Grayson Allen

Indianapolis — On the bus ride to the hotel, Grayson Allen glanced out the window and saw the football stadium where he became a basketball star. Lucas Oil Stadium is the home of the Indianapolis Colts, but in the spring of 2015 the massive arena was over taken by March Madness and the NCAA’s Final Four.

Allen hadn’t seen it since.

“Brought back some good memories,” he said and grinned.

And those memories might also serve as a lesson for Allen as he tries to find his footing during his rookie season in the NBA.

Allen, a McDonald’s All-American in high school, was far from an anonymous talent in his first collegiate season, but he’d found himself struggling to find a consistent spot in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s rotation. The Duke Blue Devils were loaded with NBA talent in 2015, from senior Quinn Cook to freshmen Justise Winslow, Jahlil Okafor and Tyus Jones.

“I knew we were such a talented team, but it kind of took me a while to realize that and get that confidence in myself,” Allen said. “But you’re not playing not because you’re not good, but because your team is really good. I was still a good player. Once I finally got that and was secure in myself as a player, it didn’t matter whether I was out there one minute or 20 minutes, I felt like I was going to play really well.”

In his team’s Elite Eight matchup with Gonzaga, Allen played all of three minutes. Two games later, with Duke trailing and an NCAA title on the line, Allen’s number was called.

“I remember being in that moment and kind of thinking I might have a chance to go in,” he said. “I just knew when I got in there, I needed to be a ball of energy and lift the team up.

The game itself is still a blur for Allen, stitched together by the highlight packages he watched in his hotel room that night and stories people have recounted over the years—how Allen strung together eight straight points during a stretch midway through the second quarter to spark Duke’s rally against Wisconsin; a clutch three, a steal, a layup; how he finished with 16 points off the bench to help the Blue Devils win the championship.

“Afterward, that’s when I woke back up,” he said this week during his first trip back to Indianapolis since that title game. “The buzzer goes off, and the confetti comes down, and the celebration starts.”

But what Allen does remember from that freshman season is applicable now for a rookie trying to find his way.

“Definitely staying confident and staying with it through the grind,” he said. “Because college was a step up from high school as far as strength, the physicality, the toughness of the games, the mental toughness you need. Now the NBA is obviously another step up.

“Just sticking with it and not getting down. I learned during college not to get too high or too low. In the low moments, it always comes back.”

Allen is averaging 4.5 points over 10 games off the bench. But he is waiting for his opportunity, working behind the scenes, leaning on veterans like Jazz forward Jae Crowder.

“He’s been super helpful,” Allen said. “He’s teaching me how to work and go through the process, getting shots up, recovery, stuff you need to do before and after games. I’ve been following his lead. He’s just very straightforward with me.”

“That’s my guy,” Crowder added. “He’s eager to learn. Whenever you have someone eager to learn what he can do better to help our team, it’s always fun to help him. I know what it’s like to wait for minutes early in your career. Just stay the process and don’t get frustrated.”

Allen entered the game late in Monday night’s loss at Indiana and scored five points in five minutes. When he gets back to the privacy of the practice court this week, he’ll be focused on his game—playing better transition defense, continuing to learn to digest scouting reports, and working to grasp his role in the Jazz’s flow offense.

“We see day to day what he’s working on,” Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said. “He had such a great college career. Some guys may come in and not play and it may go south. Their mentality, they may lose it. He stays locked in. He’s focused.

“I always tell him to stay ready, because his time is going to come.”