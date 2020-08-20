We Are With You by Hand Letterer Jill Dehaan

What is Bountiful-based hand letterer Jill Dehaan’s fondest memory of the Utah Jazz? The Stockton-Malone era, and watching her dad’s face turn bright red with sports rage when calls didn’t go Utah’s way.

In a time of COVD-19 uncertainty, Dehaan was thrilled to hear of the NBA restart and an opportunity to participate in bringing Jazz fans together again.

“It’s nice to have one thing back,” Dehaan said, “My 'We Are With You' piece is about showing solidarity in this crazy time.”

Dehaan’s creations are influenced by her surroundings, specifically the beauty of Utah’s outdoors—a piece of home she hopes will let the team know that Jazz fans are still cheering them on from afar.

“I’m heavily inspired by the beauty of nature, vintage packaging and design, and learning everything about science and the natural world,” she said.