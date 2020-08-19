We Are With You by Animator Chaz Walgamott

Chaz Walgamott is in the business of creating animation that plays like good magic. The Tooele animator’s studio Digital Gravy is small, but their creations are fierce.

“We know we’ve done our job if we can get at least one person to say, ‘Woah.’ We live for that,” Walgamott said.

When asked to participate in our We Are With You campaign, Walgamott’s creative wheels began to turn. To him, the campaign means showcasing passion displayed by Utah’s fanbase.

“The Jazz are more than just the coaches and the players, it's also the fans. We collectively are the Jazz,” Walgamott said, “We’re fired up to see our team play in the playoffs and we hope that the players know win or lose, ride or die, we are with you.”

Although Walgamott and others won’t be able to enjoy historic playoff moments at Vivint Arena as they have in the past, he has enjoyed all the action happening in the NBA Bubble.

“It gives us something to look forward to, to hope for, to cheer for, to lose ourselves in,” he said.