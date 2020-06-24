Workout tips and tricks from the NBA's training staff of the year and doTERRA

The National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association’s Staff of the Year Award is given to a team that exemplifies excellence in volunteer activities, education, or during an extraordinary act.

The Utah Jazz training staff was certainly extraordinary on March 11, when the Jazz received the NBA’s first positive COVID-19 test, setting into motion a series of events that would indefinitely shut down the league. That night, trainers from the Jazz sprang into action, managing the testing of players and staff and coordinating their safe return home to Utah. For their actions, the team’s athletic training staff were chosen as co-recipients of the NBATA’s staff of the year honors.

But that’s not where their work ended.

With players quarantined and uncertain when they might return to the basketball court, the Utah Jazz training staff (vice president performance health care Mike Elliot; head athletic trainer Eric Waters; director of performance Erik Phillips; director of performance science Barnett Frank; and performance coordinator Jordan Harding) had to find ways to keep the Jazz stars fit and healthy during a period of social distancing.

The staff delivered stationary bikes and dumbbells to players, trainers conducted Zoom and FaceTime workouts, and checked in regularly on their health.

