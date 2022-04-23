Photo by Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images
"You've Got To Lock Up" | Defense Is The Key To Game Four
Regardless of who's playing for the Mavericks, Utah knows that any success on the court is going to have to come on the defensive end where staying in front of your man has to be the top priority
REGULAR SEASON STATS
Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)
Offense
*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)
*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)
Defense
*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)
*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)
*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals
*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists
Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)
Offense
*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)
*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)
Defense
*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)
*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)
*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting
*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting
*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting
Doors open TWO hours before tip-off. We’ll see you there.
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 23, 2022
POSTSEASON STATS
No. 5 Utah (1-2)
Offense
*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 11)
*116.7 — Offensive Rating (No. 6)
Defense
*109.7 — Points Per Game (No. 8)
*120.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 14)
*Donovan Mitchell: 32.7 points / 5.7 assists / 3.3 rebounds
*Rudy Gobert: 9.3 points / 13.7 rebounds / 2.0 blocks
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 25.0 points / 5.3 rebounds / 41.2% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 15.0 points / 44.4% 3P-shooting
No. 4 Dallas (2-1)
Offense
*109.7 — Points Per Game (No. 9)
*120.1 — Offensive Rating (No. 3)
Defense
*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)
*116.7 — Defensive Rating (No.11)
*Jalen Brunson: 32.0 points / 5.3 rebounds / 5.0 assists / 41.2% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 19.7 points / 6.7 assists / 4.3 rebounds / 2.0 steals
*Maxi Kleber: 17.3 points / 4.3 rebounds / 66.7% 3P-shooting
*Reggie Bullock: 12.7 points / 5.3 rebounds / 47.4% 3P-shooting
"That's not my friend, that's blood."
Join us for a special deep-dive into the brotherhood of @spidadmitchell & @epaschall for #JazzFeatures.
@nayocampbell | @AFCU
https://t.co/PLIe83xeWN pic.twitter.com/kOVnkpEuqs
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2022
MATCHUP TO WATCH
*Donovan Mitchell vs. Jalen Brunson
— While it’s still unknown if Luka Doncic will return on Saturday — it’s 50-50 as of that morning — the Jazz are preparing both ways. Regardless of his status, game four is all about heart and desire for Utah, which means that the team’s leader, Mitchell needs to have a huge game. As for Brunson, he’s been unstoppable this series — so Mitchell will have to get it done on both ends of the court.
INJURY REPORT
Utah
OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)
OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
Dallas
QUESTIONABLE — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Time: 2:30 p.m. MST
Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT
TV: TNT
Radio: 1280 The Zone
Donovan: 32p | 6a | 11-12 ftm | 2r
Bogey: 21p | 6r | 3 4pm | 2a
Mike: 19p | 5a | 2r | 2s | 2 3pm
Rudy: 15p | 7r | 1b
JC: 14p | 3r | 2a
EP: 6p | 2 3pm | 1r
Danuel: 6r | 2p | 2a
Royce: 4r | 2p | 1a
Hassan: 2p | 1b | 1r #TakeNote | @getcoinzoom pic.twitter.com/QL6wyamG23
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 22, 2022
NEXT UP: