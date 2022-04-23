"You've Got To Lock Up" | Defense Is The Key To Game Four

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)

*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)

Defense

*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists

Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)

*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

Defense

*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

POSTSEASON STATS

No. 5 Utah (1-2)

Offense

*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 11)

*116.7 — Offensive Rating (No. 6)

Defense

*109.7 — Points Per Game (No. 8)

*120.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 14)

*Donovan Mitchell: 32.7 points / 5.7 assists / 3.3 rebounds

*Rudy Gobert: 9.3 points / 13.7 rebounds / 2.0 blocks

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 25.0 points / 5.3 rebounds / 41.2% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.0 points / 44.4% 3P-shooting

No. 4 Dallas (2-1)

Offense

*109.7 — Points Per Game (No. 9)

*120.1 — Offensive Rating (No. 3)

Defense

*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)

*116.7 — Defensive Rating (No.11)

*Jalen Brunson: 32.0 points / 5.3 rebounds / 5.0 assists / 41.2% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 19.7 points / 6.7 assists / 4.3 rebounds / 2.0 steals

*Maxi Kleber: 17.3 points / 4.3 rebounds / 66.7% 3P-shooting

*Reggie Bullock: 12.7 points / 5.3 rebounds / 47.4% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Jalen Brunson

— While it’s still unknown if Luka Doncic will return on Saturday — it’s 50-50 as of that morning — the Jazz are preparing both ways. Regardless of his status, game four is all about heart and desire for Utah, which means that the team’s leader, Mitchell needs to have a huge game. As for Brunson, he’s been unstoppable this series — so Mitchell will have to get it done on both ends of the court.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

Dallas

QUESTIONABLE — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 2:30 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: TNT

Radio: 1280 The Zone