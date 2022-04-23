SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 21: Jalen Brunson #13 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket during the game against the Utah Jazz during Round 1 Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Swinger/NBAE via Getty Images)
"You've Got To Lock Up" | Defense Is The Key To Game Four

Regardless of who's playing for the Mavericks, Utah knows that any success on the court is going to have to come on the defensive end where staying in front of your man has to be the top priority
REGULAR SEASON STATS
Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)
Offense
*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)
*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)

Defense
*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)
*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals
*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting 
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists

Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)
Offense
*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)
*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

Defense
*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)
*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting
*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting
*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

POSTSEASON STATS
No. 5 Utah (1-2)
Offense
*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 11)
*116.7 — Offensive Rating (No. 6)

Defense
*109.7 — Points Per Game (No. 8)
*120.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 14)

*Donovan Mitchell: 32.7 points / 5.7 assists / 3.3 rebounds
*Rudy Gobert: 9.3 points / 13.7 rebounds / 2.0 blocks
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 25.0 points / 5.3 rebounds / 41.2% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 15.0 points / 44.4% 3P-shooting

No. 4 Dallas (2-1)
Offense
*109.7 — Points Per Game (No. 9)
*120.1 — Offensive Rating (No. 3)

Defense
*107.0 — Points Per Game (No. 5)
*116.7 — Defensive Rating (No.11)

*Jalen Brunson: 32.0 points / 5.3 rebounds / 5.0 assists / 41.2% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 19.7 points / 6.7 assists / 4.3 rebounds / 2.0 steals
*Maxi Kleber: 17.3 points / 4.3 rebounds / 66.7% 3P-shooting
*Reggie Bullock: 12.7 points / 5.3 rebounds / 47.4% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH
*Donovan Mitchell vs. Jalen Brunson
— While it’s still unknown if Luka Doncic will return on Saturday — it’s 50-50 as of that morning — the Jazz are preparing both ways. Regardless of his status, game four is all about heart and desire for Utah, which means that the team’s leader, Mitchell needs to have a huge game. As for Brunson, he’s been unstoppable this series — so Mitchell will have to get it done on both ends of the court.

INJURY REPORT
Utah
OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)
OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery) 

Dallas
QUESTIONABLE — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION
Time: 2:30 p.m. MST
Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT
TV: TNT
Radio: 1280 The Zone 

