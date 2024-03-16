"Young Players Playing Together" — 5 Things to Know Following Utah's Win Over Atlanta

On a night when the Jazz honored the past, it was the future that got the job done.

Led by a sterling performance from Keyonte George and multiple career-highs from Utah's younger players, the Jazz split the season series with Quin Snyder's Hawks by taking down Atlanta 124-122 on Friday night.

"Really happy with the team's effort," head coach Will Hardy said postgame. "Obviously another night where we got a lot of different faces, different lineups, a lot of young players playing together. To come out of the game with six guys in double figures, a lot of guys contributed. … I'm just happy with the way the team is showing some resilience, not complaining and not making excuses."

Here are five things to know following the win.

1.) Defense Gets it Done

After taking an eight-point lead following a George bucket with just under two minutes remaining, the Jazz appeared to be in control down the stretch. But Dejounte Murray showed why he's one of the game's clutch guards, answering for Atlanta with back-to-back threes to cut Utah's lead to two with 1:18 to go.

While Utah's woes continued on the offensive end, as they remained scoreless the rest of the way, their defense stepped up when it mattered most.

The Jazz locked down on that end of the court, forcing the Hawks to go 0-for-3 from the field in the final minute. They forced Murray into two contested threes, both of which missed badly. Then, on the final possession, Utah doubled Murray to get the ball out of his hands, forcing a crosscourt pass to Vit Krejci. The Jazz rotated well, forcing Krejci to launch a contested three at the buzzer that also missed.

"Our communication is being tested very much in those moments in lineups that have never played together. … I'm really happy to come away with this win," Hardy said.

2.) Rookie Night

Since many NBA analysts predicted that Utah emerged as big winners following the 2023 NBA Draft, Jazz Nation had been clamoring to see its three rookies—all first-round picks—get time together on the court.

Those fans got their wish and then some on Friday night as Taylor Hendricks, George, and Brice Sensabaugh all started against Atlanta. It was the first time this season the Jazz started the three rookies, who played alongside John Collins and Collin Sexton.

George, one of this season's breakout rookies, continued to shine with 25 points, five assists, and four rebounds. He was dominant in the third quarter, helping the Jazz take a two-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes. Although he struggled offensively,

Hendricks did everything else well when he finished with 10 rebounds and three blocks in his first game back since injury. Sensabaugh overcame a slow start to find his rhythm on offense and finished with 14 points.

"With Keyonte and Brice, they exude a lot of confidence in themselves," Hardy said. "They have the utmost belief in their ability, and now those two are developing a pretty good chemistry on the court."

3.) Collins Faces Hawks

After struggling in his return to Atlanta two weeks ago, John Collins put together a much better showing against his former squad on Friday night.

He started the game with a bang, scoring Utah's first five points. He remained steady throughout, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his team-high 22nd double-double of the season. He shot 7-of-10 from the field and 2-of-2 from three.

Collins has been on a tear since that game in Atlanta on Feb. 27. He's averaging 18 points and 9.4 rebounds on 58.9% shooting from the floor, posting four double-doubles in those seven games.

4.) Snyder's Homecoming

After spending eight seasons as the Jazz's head coach, Snyder returned to Salt Lake City on Friday night—although this time, he sat on the bench opposite the Jazz. Announced during pregame, the organization welcomed Snyder back with a tribute video, while Jazz Nation gave him a nice round of applause.

Throughout those eight years at the helm, Snyder transformed a Jazz team that won just 25 games the year before into one that reached the postseason six straight years.

First establishing Utah as a dominant defensive team, Snyder elevated the Jazz to one of the top offenses in the league over his final few seasons — a feat that doesn't deserve enough credit. Snyder went 372-264 with the Jazz, amassing a .585 winning percentage — the second-winningest coach in Utah history behind Hall of Fame Jerry Sloan.

Among the highlights was Snyder finishing as the runner-up in NBA Coach of the Year voting during the 2017-18 season. He was also named the Western Conference Coach of the Month four times throughout his career. His best season was during the Covid-shortened year of 2020-21, leading the Jazz to the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs after a 52-20 record, the best in the NBA. He served as the head coach of Team LeBron during the 2021 NBA All-Star game.

5.) Interesting Rotation

With injuries beginning to take their toll as Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Kris Dunn all missed Friday's game, Hardy had no choice but to find other options to eat up minutes. Not only did he start the three rookies, but Hardy also found a way to get his three two-way players into the game early on. Big man Micah Potter was the first Jazzman off the bench, while Johnny Juzang and Jason Preston followed shortly afterward as they all got first-quarter minutes.

Juzang was hot to start the game, scoring nine points in his first stint. He later hit a big three-pointer from the corner as the Jazz opened a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 19 points and five made threes, both career highs.

Potter also dropped a career-high in points, doing so in impressive fashion when his four-point play early in the fourth quarter gave him 11 points. Although Preston didn't score like the other two, he gave Hardy key minutes at point guard, allowing the team to be fresh down the stretch.

"Johnny and Micah, that's the product of a year and a half of really hard work and staying ready," Hardy said. "Although they haven't got a ton of opportunity, they've gotten a lot of minutes in the G-League, and they've done everything and more in terms of what we've asked them to do."