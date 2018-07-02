Young, Jackson set for Summer League debuts tonight in SLC

The 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League starts tonight, and fans will get to watch some of the league’s brightest young players take the floor for their professional debuts.

Two of those players—No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis) and No. 5 overall pick Trae Young (Atlanta)—will headline tonight’s first game.

Jackson and Young may have been selected with back-to-back picks early in the lottery, but the two one-and-done players couldn’t be more different. Jackson is a 6-foot-10 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan who averaged 3.0 blocks per game (No. 5 in the NCAA) for Michigan State, while Young, a 6-foot-2 guard, led the NCAA in both points (27.4) and assists (8.8) per game in his only year at Oklahoma.

Jackson’s minutes were limited (21.8 per game for the season) and, due to the logjam of Spartan big men, he played out of position as an oversized power forward. Leading up to the draft, though, NBA insiders seemed certain that the increased spacing and flow of the pro game will suit the big man’s skillset perfectly.

According to ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony, “Jackson's ability to space the floor (40 percent from 3-point territory and 80 percent from the line), block shots (5.7 per 40 minutes), switch on every screen and, increasingly, put the ball on the floor from the perimeter makes him an ideal fit for the modern NBA.”

At 18 years and seven months, Jackson was the youngest player drafted this year.

Young wasn’t faced with any sort of playing time restrictions. He played 26 minutes—finishing with 15 points and 10 assists—in his college debut and didn’t look back, scoring 43 points against Oregon in his fifth game. He would score 40+ points four more times for the Sooners. Young has been compared to Golden State superstar Stephen Curry, due in no small part to his shoot-from-anywhere mentality and slight frame. Young made 3.7 3-pointers per game on 36.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

“Who wouldn’t want to be compared to [Curry]?” Young said in his introductory press conference in Atlanta. “We want to start our own wave and do our own thing. [Curry and Klay Thompson] set the blueprint, and we know we can’t skip steps. We want to build up and get to that level.”

The two youngsters, though, won’t be the only notable players to take the floor over the next four days. San Antonio’s Lonnie Walker IV, who was considered a potential lottery pick, was selected by San Antonio with the No. 18 overall pick, while second-year standouts John Collins (Atlanta) and Derrick White (Spurs) will also play this week.

Utah’s roster will feature No. 21 overall pick Grayson Allen, as well as second-year center Tony Bradley (the No. 28 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft) and two-way players Georges Niang and Erik McCree.

Tonight’s doubleheader will begin with Hawks-Grizzlies at 5pm and conclude with Jazz-Spurs at 7pm. Upper bowl tickets—which give you access to both games—are still available for only $5 each.