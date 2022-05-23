"You Can't Make Excuses" | Conley Looking Forward To Next Year

One of the most underrated point guards of his generation, it took 14 years before Mike Conley was finally named to the all-star team. Last season was one of Conley's best of his career, both from a statistical and team standpoint where the veteran guard thoroughly dominated the game.

Unfortunately, Conley and the Jazz fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a title last season. Many of the problematic issues came from Conley's injuries suffered at the end of the season and into the playoffs.

But following the great regular season, Conley entered the 2021-22 season with high hopes — both for himself and for Utah.

Although the season again didn't end how the Jazz wanted, Conley continued to impress in his 15th season in the league. Averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, Conley shot 40.8% from beyond the arc, the second-highest mark from three-point territory in his career.

"The season just ended and you have to decompress and look back at everything, but you can't make excuses," Conley said. "Would I have liked to perform better in the playoffs? Of course. I think that I was proud of the way we did handle ourselves throughout the year."

For Conley, it was an interesting season.

Entering the year, head coach Quin Snyder, Conley, and the training staff all agreed on a specific plan for the guard, ideally limiting his minutes with the idea that he would be fully healthy for the postseason.

While he was healthy for Utah's first round matchup with the Mavericks, Conley struggled from the floor as the ball refused to go through the hoop. Still, he was effective in directing the offense, thriving in the pick-and-roll with Rudy Gobert and helping find open shots for the rest of the Jazz.

A tough end to a season that was cut shorter than we expected. I want to acknowledge my teammates and coaches for what they give to this game. And the organization and fans for your commitment and support. Eyes to the future and growth. @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/JngemDRM8t — Mike Conley (@mconley11) May 14, 2022

With a career 38.2% shooting from three-point territory in the regular season and a 41.5% from beyond the arc in the postseason, there's no reason to think that Conley's struggles will remain. It's widely believed that he will return to his veteran ways next season.