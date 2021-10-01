Worldwide Zoom Link Available to Join Live Stream of Utah Jazz Open Practice

The Utah Jazz announced today the worldwide Zoom link for fans to join the Utah Jazz Open Practice at noon (MDT) on Saturday, Oct. 2.

https://zoom.us/j/93075561430

The practice will be live streamed from the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City via Zoom to as many as 50,000 fans worldwide. During the event, fans will be able to watch head coach Quin Snyder and members of the Jazz work out in a free digital event, known as the Utah Jazz Open Practice on the Road To Tipoff presented by Udo.

The large-scale, groundbreaking arrangement with Zoom is a powerful example of bringing content directly to Jazz fans and will provide them with unprecedented access to players and coaches.

Fans can easily access the Zoom link via the Utah Jazz social media channels and on the team’s website at www.utahjazz.com.

In addition to the play on the basketball court, the broadcast will showcase the new design elements inside the practice facility along with live interviews, pre-recorded features and guest commentary.