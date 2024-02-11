"Win for a Long Time" — Jazz Dealing With Short-Term Pain While Focusing on Long-Term Joy and Success

When Utah began its rebuild process 18 months ago following the trades of All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Jazz GM Justin Zanik asked himself two questions.

Is success defined as just making the play-in? Or is success defined as contending for a title on a regular basis?

Those questions serve as a reminder that what Zanik, CEO Danny Ainge, and Governor Ryan Smith are trying to achieve won't be easy. It's not going to happen immediately. There are times when tough decisions will require steps back.

But if they can remain steadfast on the ultimate goal and do it correctly, it could lead to something incredible: an NBA championship.

"I think our goal is, how do we build a four- to five-year actual championship window?'" Zanik said on Saturday morning following the trade deadline. "I want to win for a long time. I don't want to just have a one-off year, 'Hey, this was nice,' and then go back. … And so the definition of winning and success, for me, is a deep playoff run."

Zanik isn't saying the Jazz haven't had success recently.

Beginning with the 2016-17 season, Utah made the postseason six consecutive years. They had the third-best winning percentage during that time, going 294-178. They had multiple All-Stars and individual accolades, capping one of the best runs in franchise history.

But the team’s struggles in the postseason remain at the forefront of Zanik's mind, which is why he's doing things differently with a larger goal in mind.

"We had a good run when it was Mike, Donovan, and Rudy," he said. "A few things happened to us. … We took our shot and it didn't work out. But at the end of the day, we haven't been out of the second round since 2007. So the goal isn't to make the play-in, don't make the play-in, keep your pick, don't keep your pick. … Those aren't the goals."

While the goal of winning a title is at the top of the list, Zanik and co. aren't willing to trade a run at the play-in tournament if it means hurting the team's future.

"The three guys we traded, they were great in the locker room, they're good dudes, our guys like each other," Zanik said. "But at what cost? Meaning that we spend another year with two of the guys that have made us what? What are we, 26-27, a game under .500? Two of those guys were going to be free agents. Maybe we bring them back, maybe not, not in our control."

Netting a first-round pick from Toronto (for Olynyk) and an early second-round pick from Detroit (for Fontecchio) is shrewd business. The cost of throwing Ochai Agbaji into the trade with Toronto wasn't easy, but it was necessary. The Jazz not only received those picks but also took back contracts that end this year, giving the team around $40-45 million (projected) of available cap space moving forward.

"It's not a binary thing to be in asset accumulation mode or asset spending mode," Zanik said. "Our plan has always been the same: to build a championship competitive team that can go deep into playoffs, accumulating assets to identify opportunities and be ready, and have that capital to spend and deploy when those opportunities become available.”

After the deadline passed, fans online drew similarities from last season to this year when the Jazz traded four players at the deadline before stumbling over the final 30 games while falling out of the play-in tournament.

But Zanik insists there's nothing similar between the two seasons.

"I kind of think that maybe people draw parallels to what we did last year," he said. "Here we were able to keep our core intact. The three players we traded obviously had made very good contributions this year. But in the calculus of who is going to have a chance to be with us going forward three, four, or five years from now, we need to know more about the assets that we've already acquired and players that we have."

"This is the second kind of calibration around our core, and sometimes that takes time," he added. "We traded one starter who has started during our run that started basically half the year. … The other two were rotation players. Last year, we traded three starters."

With much of the core intact for the season's stretch run, the Jazz are steadfast that winning as much as possible — and even making the play-in tournament — remains the goal for the year. But just because that's the goal, it doesn't mean it will happen. That's why the situation stays fluid.

"I don't think anyone isn't bought in here about trying to win," Zanik said. "I would just argue about when you talk about winning —of making a play-in or making the playoffs — I would love to do that this year. I think that should always be the goal. … But I'm not going to compromise the long-term joy and success because we want to avoid short-term pain and short-term disappointment."