Willie Reed a clear choice for Stars amid the chaos of the G-League Draft

Bart Taylor gave the coaches sitting around the table in the conference one last chance to change their minds.

“Speak now,” the Salt Lake City Stars’ vice president of basketball operations said.

“We’ve only talked about this for five days,” added Martin Schiller, the team’s head coach.

Everyone laughed. This was the easy part.

There can be a tremendous amount of pressure associated with having the top pick in the NBA Draft. Choose correctly, and you can have a franchise-changing talent. Make the wrong choice and squander a precious opportunity. But when you own the No. 1 pick in the G-League Draft, the decision is often a simple one.

So on Saturday morning, Taylor called it in.

“With the No. 1 pick of the first round, the Salt Lake City Stars select Willie Reed,” Taylor informed everyone on the league-wide conference call.

With that, the Stars staff inside a meeting room at Salt Lake Community College broke into applause.

And then things started to get more difficult.

“The No. 1 pick was clear for us,” Schiller said. “After that, it’s luck and lottery.”

Figuring out what to do with the Nos. 28 and 35 picks on Saturday took a little more work. NBA scouts spend months traveling the world, gathering detailed reports on draft prospects, but G-League officials don’t have the same luxury. For the two weeks leading up to the draft, Taylor, Schiller and the rest of the Stars team gathered at the community college, poring over tape on dozens of players.

“It’s chaotic,” Taylor said. “We were in the conference room for 5-6 hours a day just going through video. Anyone we have interest in, we try to call two or three people to see if we can get information on them as people. The other thing is the G-League doesn’t always tell you where guys are coming from. Sometimes they’re overseas or some guys have signed with other teams. You always have to do your background work to make sure you don’t draft a guy who won’t show up.”

To add to the degree of difficulty, the official draft list isn’t made available until the day before.

“It’s crazy,” Taylor said. “We got the final list not even 24 hours ago. We’re scrambling to evaluate and see who’s there.”

On Saturday morning, the end result of that scouting process was on display, a spreadsheet projected onto a white wall in the conference room, a ranking of players overall and by position.

At the top, of course, was Reed, the center who had played more than 150 games over three seasons in the NBA.

“The first thing we like about him is he’s the best player in the draft by far,” Schiller said. “It’s as simple as that. He’s an NBA player who for certain reasons is not in the NBA right now. Our job is to get him back as quickly as possible.”

In the days leading up to the draft, the Stars had listened to a number of trade offers for the pick but ultimately decided to keep it and bring Reed to Utah.

“I just want the fans in Salt Lake City to know that I appreciate the support and I look forward to being able to bring some excitement,” Reed said on a conference call after his selection was made official.

Reed is expected to make an impact for the Stars on the court, for however long he is with the team. But Stars officials know they can’t rely on the draft to build their squad. After a tough start to last season, they spent the summer adding two-way and affiliate players to improve their roster.

“We hope its better,” Taylor said. “We want to be competitive and we want to win. We had the No. 1 pick for a reason: we didn’t win very many games last year. Martin and the staff and I, we all worked hard this summer to put together this roster. We’re excited to see what we can do.”

The G-League Draft, however, does provide a chance to fill in some gaps with training camp scheduled to start next week.

A depth chart, handwritten on a large white sheet of paper, hung on the wall. One glance and the Stars’ greatest need was obvious. The team needed some help at small forward.

There were groans in the war room when a team drafted a wing they’d hoped might fall to No. 28. But as their second-round pick approach, the Stars still had multiple players available from their top-1o overall list.

“Make a call,” Schiller said with his team almost back on the clock. The coaches went around the table and voted, and with their second round pick the Stars took the long and athletic wing Justin Reyes from St. Thomas Aquinas College. With the No. 35 overall pick, the Stars took James Demery from Saint Joseph’s. Reyes and Demery will have a chance to battle for a spot on the team in training camp.

“Both are three-men that are athletic and get to the rim and defend really well,” Taylor said. “We were a little surprised at some of the guys that were still there, but everyone looks at it differently.”