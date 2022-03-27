What Sunday Night Means In The Grand Scheme Of Potential Playoff Scenarios

When Utah and Dallas squared off on March 7, the game was billed as a potential playoff preview between the two teams.

Fast forward to the present, a mere three weeks since that showdown in Texas, and the Jazz and Mavericks meet again in a game billed not just as a potential playoff preview — but one that could shape the entire postseason for both teams.

Both teams enter Sunday’s showdown tied at 45-29 in the standings — but the Jazz have a hold on the No. 4 seed because they currently lead the Mavericks 2-1 in the season series.

Here are the possible scenarios following the conclusion of Sunday night.

UTAH WIN

If the Jazz emerge victorious, their chances of securing the No. 4 seed and homecourt advantage in the opening round go up exponentially. Utah will not only have won the season series 3-1, but they’ll also take a one-game lead with just seven games remaining.

While their remaining schedule is difficult, the Jazz will face Phoenix and Memphis, two teams who’ve already clinched playoff spots and appear to be locked into the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

DALLAS WIN

If the Mavericks emerge victorious, they’ll take a one-game lead over Utah in the standings with seven games to play. While the season series will be tied, Utah will still own the tiebreaker over Dallas because the Jazz are currently in first place in their division — meaning if the teams end up tied at the end of the season, Utah will earn the higher seed.

Dallas has a slightly easier schedule the rest of the way, but must still face the Lakers and road games to Cleveland and Milwaukee.

WESTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS

1.) Phoenix (60-14)

2.) Memphis (52-23) — 8.5

3.) Golden State (48-26) — 12

4.) Utah (45-29) — 15

5.) Dallas (45-29) — 15

6.) Denver (44-31) — 16.5

7.) Minnesota (43-32) — 17.5

8.) LA Clippers (36-39) — 24.5

9.) Los Angeles Lakers (31-42) — 28.5

10.) New Orleans Pelicans (31-43) — 29