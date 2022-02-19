What Are The Top Utah Jazz Moments In NBA All-Star History?

While most of the players in the NBA are relaxing on beaches and enjoying some much-needed downtime, there are a handful of stars who are spending their break in Cleveland.

Although the midwest might seem like a downgrade compared to the sunny beaches elsewhere, those in Cleveland are having the time of their lives participating in All-Star weekend.

It's a process that Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have grown very accustomed to after being selected for the third time in their careers this season. It's also the third time they've been chosen together, all of which have come in consecutive seasons.

As an organization, the Jazz have had multiple players chosen to a game 16 times, including twice where they sent three players.

Karl Malone is Utah's all-time all-star, having been selected 14 times throughout his career, including a record 11 consecutive seasons from 1988-98. John Stockton is second with 11 all-star selections, including 10 in a row that coincided with Malone's appearances.

Adrian Dantley is third with six appearances (1980-86), while Mitchell and Gobert are tied with "Pistol" Pete Maravich for fourth all-time with three appearances each.

In honor of the spirit of all-star weekend, we take a look back at the top moments in Utah Jazz history at the all-star weekend:

10.) Deron Williams — 2008

Deron Williams wasn't technically selected to the all-star game despite averaging a double-double of 18.8 points and 10.5 assists that season. That did not matter when it came to some of the competitions, as he still made his presence felt as one of the most skilled players in the league.

Williams took home first-place in the all-star skills challenge, completing the course in a record 25.5 seconds and beating out Chris Paul, Jason Kidd, and Dwyane Wade.

He would make his all-star debut the following season, the first of back-to-back selections with the Jazz and five straight overall.

9.) Jeremy Evans — 2012

Jeremy Evans never made a massive impact for the Jazz after he was selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Despite playing with Utah for five seasons, his best year came in 2013-14 when he averaged 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes, all career-highs.

But he did accomplish something nobody in a Utah uniform had done up to that point.

A late entry following the withdrawal of Iman Shumpert, Evans put on a show in Orlando during the 2012 slam dunk contest. He took home first place when he dunked two basketballs in one dunk over teammate Gordon Hayward.

Remember that two-ball dunk??? That was all Jeremy Evans #AllStarMoment pic.twitter.com/bLEhOTA09K — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 18, 2022

8.) Donovan Mitchell — 2018

Just a few months into his professional career, Donovan Mitchell made it known that Utah getting him with the No. 13 pick in the NBA draft was going to be a steal. He dropped 41 points less than two months in the NBA, already making a name for himself as a high-scoring, high-flying guard.

Already with two Western Conference Rookie of the Month honors to begin his career, Mitchell stole the show at the 2018 All-Star game in Los Angeles. Following an injury to Aaron Gordon, the NBA tabbed Mitchell as his replacement in the dunk contest — and he did not disappoint.

With back-to-back scores of 98 in both rounds, including two perfect scores, Mitchell took home the honor of slam dunk champion.

7.) Jeff Hornacek — 1998/2000

One of the league's most elite shooters of all-time, Jeff Hornacek had 14 consecutive seasons of averaging double-figures scoring — the final seven coming as a member of the Jazz.

But he brought Utah its most glory during the 1998 and 2000 NBA All-Star breaks — the lockout of 1999 prevented an all-star competition.

Hornacek overcame enormous odds to take down Ray Allen and Dirk Nowitzki in the 1998 three-point contest and win the competition. He became the fourth player in league history to win the contest twice when he defended his title in 2000, beating Dale Ellis, Reggie Miller, and Glen Rice.

6.) Pete Maravich — 1977

For the first time in history, the Jazz had a player named to the all-star game.

Playing for the New Orleans Jazz, "Pistol" Pete Maravich was the first member of the organization named to an all-star when he received the honor in 1977. He finished the game with 10 points, four assists, and four steals for the Eastern Conference.

A five-time all-star and four-time all-NBA selection, Maravich was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1987 while having his No. 7 retired by the Jazz.

5.) Mike Conley — 2021

After 13 years of elite play in the NBA, Mike Conley had the distinction of arguably being the best player in league history not named to an all-star game. Despite leading Memphis to the playoffs multiple times, Conley was widely viewed as a good point guard but not necessarily a star in the league.

That all changed in 2021 when Conley finally got the recognition he deserved so longingly. Alongside Mitchell and Gobert as his teammates, Conley was named an all-star for the first time.

Throughout his illustrious career, he's averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals on 38.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

4.) Three All-Stars — 1989

Another first for the organization, 1989 turned out to be a special one as it was the first time Utah had three players selected to an NBA all-star game.

Mainstays Malone and Stockton were both named to the team, joined by big man Mark Eaton, one of the game's greatest shot blockers.

While 1989 turned out to be Eaton's only time named to an all-star team, it was the beginning of Malone and Stockton's reign. The duo would be named to the Western Conference all-stars nine consecutive times.

3.) Three All-Stars — 2021

The all-star game in Atlanta turned out to be an extraordinary one for the Jazz.

Not only was Conley named for the first time in his career, but it was also Mitchell and Gobert's second-consecutive selection. It was the second time in Jazz history that three players were named to a team — with all three helping Team LeBron get the victory.

But the game also had special meaning as Jazz head coach Quin Snyder served as the head coach for Team LeBron, also getting the victory.

2.) Karl Malone — 1989

Apart from the all-star game in 2021, the game in 1989 will go down as its only challenger when it comes to the greatest all-star game in Utah history.

In just his second all-star appearance, Malone was named the game's MVP after he dropped 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor. The game served as his introductory to superstardom.

1.) John Stockton/Karl Malone — 1993

For the first time in NBA history, two players were named the co-MVPs of the all-star game. Interestingly enough, the two winners came from the same NBA team — and there's no doubting the greatness of Stockton and Malone.

Separate, they're among the best to ever play their respective positions. But together, they form the greatest pick-and-roll duo in league history and challenge as one of the greatest duos of all time.

Malone became a 14x All-Star, 14x All-NBA, 4x All-Defense, and two-time MVP, while Stockton was a 10x All-Star, 11x All-NBA, 5x All-Defense, and 9x assists leader.