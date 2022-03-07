"We've Got To Put Things Away" | Jazz Hold On Late In Victory

Following Friday's blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Jazz knew not to overreact. While the 34-point loss may cause concern for other teams — especially this late in the season — Utah viewed the game as a blip on what's been a stellar radar as of late.

"Sometimes in a season, you have some of those games," Rudy Gobert said.

"I'm not gonna overreact to it. I don't think any of us are," Donovan Mitchell added.

Not believing the world is coming to an end following the loss was the correct mindset to have entering Sunday's showdown with Oklahoma City. Utah jumped out to a double-digit lead following a massive first quarter run and never looked back, reverting back to their winning ways with a 116-103 victory over the Thunder.

"I been playing basketball for awhile, so never too high, never too low," Bojan Bogdanovic said Sunday night. "Eighty two games is a long season, so there's going to be ups and downs, but it's great for the team to bounce back from that loss."

Here are five things to know following the win:

1.) Bojan Bogdanovic Sets Franchise Record

Sunday night in Oklahoma City, Bojan Bogdanovic justified his status as one of the NBA's elite shooters.

He set a Utah franchise record with 11 made three-pointers, the most in the NBA this season, and tied for sixth overall in league history. He finished with a game-high 35 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the beyond the arc.

Against the Pelicans, Bogdanovic shot 1-for-9 from three-point territory (1-for-11 overall) and finished with just five points. But as one of the top shooters in the game, he entered Sunday with as much confidence as ever.

One of the most underrated scorers in the game, Bogdanovic's ability to catch-and-shoot at 6-foot-7 is a phenomenal weapon in Utah's offense. He also showed the ability to create his own shot from beyond the arc, which isn't often seen but proved he's capable of doing.

He wasted no time getting going, knocking down his first three-pointer three minutes into the game en route to 14 points (4-of-5 from deep) in the opening quarter.

After a slower second quarter, Bogdanovic caught fire in the second half when he knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in each quarter — the biggest came with under a minute left, which resulted in the ordinarily stoic Bogdanovic waving goodbye to the crowd.

"Every single shot was, I think there was a good shot, no matter if I was hot or not," Bogdanovic said.

2.) Utah's All-Stars Show Up When Needed

After both Mitchell and Gobert proclaimed that Friday's loss wasn't going to disturb Utah's rhythm in the long run, the three-time all-stars made good on their words with excellent showings against the Thunder.

"A lot of things went right for them and a lot of things didn't go right for us," Mitchell said Friday night. "I'm not gonna sit here and act like it doesn't hurt, but I'm also not gonna sit here and act like it's the end of the world."

Mitchell finished with his second double-double of the road trip, dropping 24 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds. Still an elite scorer, he showed how far his playmaking ability has come as he constantly broke down the Thunder defense to then kick it out to an open Bogdanovic.

Fully recovered from a left calf strain, Gobert notched his fifth-straight double-double since returning from the all-star break. He was once again a menace down low, finishing with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

"I thought Donovan really controlled the game, just picked his spots," head coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought Rudy started to find himself as the game went on and gave us a presence at the rim."

3.) Trent Forrest Enters Starting Lineup

With Mike Conley sidelined against the Thunder due to right knee injury maintenance, Forrest started alongside Mitchell, Gobert, and Bogdanovic in a game Utah couldn't afford to lose.

Playing with the starters, Forrest rose to the occasion and thrived when the Jazz needed him most.

In 28 minutes, Forrest finished with six points, six assists, and three rebounds. While those stats might not be the most telling regarding his performance on the night, Forrest finished with a +21 rating, showing how he could fit within the offensive and defensive systems and help the Jazz pull out the win.

"It really felt like the whole team (Thunder) was kind of coming to the paint, so you could kind of throw it anywhere and we'd have open threes," Forrest said.

Forrest has taken massive steps this season to the point where he will be called upon in certain situations. While his three-point shot is still evolving — and improving — Forrest has found his calling as a defensive-minded point guard capable of getting into the lane to score or kick out to open teammates.

Although Conley is expected to be back on Monday against Dallas, Forrest has proven he's capable of playing well on the court and should find himself in the rotation in the postseason.

4.) Jazz Struggle To Close Late

In what's becoming a theme throughout the season, the Jazz have struggled to put away teams despite building double-digit leads in the third quarter of games — and Sunday was no different.

After leading by 16 entering the second half, the Jazz struggled to take care of the ball in the third quarter despite the big lead. Four turnovers helped lead to 13 Thunder fast break points, but it wasn't enough as Utah entered the final 12 minutes up 91-76.

Oklahoma City made one last run late in the fourth quarter, cutting Utah's lead to single digits with just under four to play. But Bogdanovic again answered the call, knocking down three three-pointers to single-handedly hold off the Thunder and help the Jazz pick up the much-needed win.

While the victory is great, and at this point in the season, you'll take whatever you can get, Utah has to find a way to close out teams when they have the opportunity too. They can't keep giving up others hope because one too often, it'll come back to bite.

"It's great for the team that we bounce back from the bad loss but I think that we've got to also be better whenever we have those 20-point leads," Bogdanovic said. "We've got to put things away and don't allow them to get back in again."

5.) Postseason Push Heating Up

Following Sunday's victory over the Thunder, the Jazz have themselves firmly planted in the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. They sit 2.5 games behind Golden State and Memphis and 1.5 games ahead of Dallas.

But that's just the beginning of what should be a thrilling finish to end the regular season.

Phoenix currently has the No. 1 seed on lock with an eight-game lead over the Warriors and Grizzlies. But just five games behind them sit No. 6 Denver, a team lurking in the shadows capable of making a late push with MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic leading the way.

Utah all have a chance to not only move closer to homecourt advantage in the opening round of the playoffs, but they'll have an opportunity to make up ground on Golden State and Memphis when they face Luka Doncic and Dallas on Monday night.

A victory would give the Jazz a three-game lead in the loss column and the series victory over the Mavericks, making it difficult for them to catch the Jazz later on.