"We're A Very Competitive Team" | Utah Continues Revenge Tour With Houston Up Next

It's been a whirlwind start to February for the Jazz.

Utah entered the month amidst a five-game losing streak, which sparked significant trade rumors for the team — exacerbated following the season-ending injury to Joe Ingles. With the deadline set for Thursday, February 10, everyone from Jordan Clarkson to Jared Butler was mentioned as being gone by that date.

"There's a lot of mental fatigue for sure," Donovan Mitchell said. "That's real ... It's life, it's not even so much basketball. The trade deadline is just always so. ... There's so much that goes into being traded because there's so much life outside of basketball."

Yet rather than despair, something sort of incredible happened. Amidst the turmoil, the Jazz found their way on the court — and in return, all got to stay in the same place. Obviously, Ingles was moved following the injury, but everyone who could play in April, May, and June stayed put.

"We're a very competitive team," Utah general manager Justin Zanik said last Friday. "When we're healthy and connected, we have a chance to contend for a title. We want to bet on this group. … We have proof of concept with this group."

Zanik's gamble is clearly paying off.

Since the calendar turned to February, the Jazz have been invincible. They're on a five-game winning streak, including victories over Golden State, Brooklyn, and Denver. And on Monday, they'll close out the six-game homestand when they face Houston, looking to avenge an uncharacteristic loss a few weeks ago. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.

It is no surprise that Utah's demise in January came with the team battling ridiculous injuries and health and safety protocols that knocked out the entire roster for most of the month.

But what changed in February? The Jazz got healthy. Their belief in themselves in January has been proven in February — aided by the returns of Mitchell, Clarkson, and head coach Quin Snyder.

After two and a half week hiatus, Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.8 steals on 46.4% shooting from the floor and 39.5% shooting from three-point territory since his return. Meanwhile, Clarkson is averaging 17.9 points over his past seven games, thriving in his role as a premier scorer off the bench.

Despite the winning streak, the Jazz still aren't healthy.

Rudy Gay is dealing with right knee soreness and is out for his fourth-straight game. His timeline for a return is unknown, but it's expected that the Jazz will be extra cautious with Gay considering the vital role he's expected to play in the postseason.

But one player who may be back against the Rockets is someone even more vital to Utah's success. Rudy Gobert, the reigning defensive player of the year, was a full participant in practice on Sunday and is officially listed as questionable for Monday night.

Roses are red,

violets are blue.

Here’s a v-day sale,

just for you Shop now: https://t.co/AIlM3bz4bT pic.twitter.com/LMC6Se3Zzs — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2022

STATS

Utah (35-21, 20-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 3 in NBA)

*115.6 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.0 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*108.9 Defensive Rating (No. 11 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.4 points / 5.2 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 16.0 points / 15.1 rebounds / 70.7% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.8 points / 4.4 rebounds / 37.6% 3P-shooting

*Mike Conley: 14.2 points / 5.2 assists / 3.1 rebounds / 42.3% 3P-shooting

Houston (15-40, 7-22 away / No. 15 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.3 Points Per Game (No. 19 in NBA)

*107.0 Offensive Rating (No. 27 in NBA)

Defense

*117.3 Points Per Game (No. 30 in NBA)

*115.7 Defensive Rating (No. 30 in NBA)

*Christian Wood: 17.7 points / 10.3 rebounds / 36.9% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Green: 14.4 points / 3.3 rebounds / 2.4 assists

*Eric Gordon: 14.2 points / 42.7% 3P-shooting

*Kevin Porter Jr.: 13.8 points / 6.1 assists / 3.9 rebounds / 38% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Donovan Mitchell vs. Kevin Porter Jr.

— The last time these two teams met, Mitchell was at home watching when Porter Jr. buried a three-pointer with 22 second left to give the Rockets the win. Now back and dominating, Mitchell will undoubtedly look to exact revenge while Porter Jr. is playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past few weeks.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

QUESTIONABLE — Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

QUESTIONABLE — Eric Paschall (Left Ankle Sprain)

OUT — Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness)

Houston

PROBABLE — Eric Gordon (Left Heel Contusion)

OUT — Usman Garuba (Left Wrist Fracture)

OUT — Daishen Nix (G League - Two-Way)

OUT — Trevelin Queen (G League - Two-Way)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone