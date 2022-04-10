"We'll Be All Right" | Utah Ends Regular Season In Portland With Playoff Seeding On The Line

Before Donovan Mitchell ended his postgame press conference relentlessly answering questions about Utah's struggles to close out games following Friday's tough loss to top-seeded Phoenix, he had one last thing to say.

Unprompted and clearly upset with himself, Mitchell regained his composure and confidence, looked directly at the camera, and had a poignant message.

"I know it sucks," he said. "Fans, hang with us. … I promise you, we'll be all right."

Mitchell and the Jazz will have a chance to make good on those words when they travel to the Pacific Northwest. Utah will face Portland in the regular season finale on Sunday night, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. MST.

Final (regular season) flight pic.twitter.com/XyKa2QHHG1 — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 9, 2022

The game is more than an opportunity for Mitchell to restore some faith. It's a chance to put together a rhythm in the fourth quarter of games — a time where he's been notoriously dangerous but has struggled this year.

He acknowledges that his struggles have been a part of Utah's struggles as a group, especially when the ball is often in his hands late and it's his job to knock down shots — no matter how difficult. Yet, that's been an issue this season despite the practice he continually puts in.

"Hitting tough shots is my job, and I haven't done it," Mitchell said. "What you (media) all may consider tough is the same reps I've been repping all summer. So I work to take those shots in those moments, so now I just gotta go out and hit them. … There's no other formula to it."

The interesting part is that it's not as if hitting tough shots in the clutch isn't something Mitchell is capable of doing.

Throughout his career, Mitchell has been great in close-game situations. His ability to create a shot for others is impressive, as is his finishing ability at the rim. But where Mitchell really thrives is in one-on-one situations, using his quickness and strength to get his own shot at any spot on the court.

"I was tired of it." — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2022

Mitchell finding his rhythm in the fourth quarter is just one part of fixing Utah's fourth quarter issues. The Jazz need to find ways to stay together on both ends of the court, continuously moving the ball and running on offense while staying tenacious on defense.

It's what allowed them to jump out to a 17-point lead to start the fourth quarter against the top-seeded Suns on Friday. But everything Utah did to get that lead was the opposite of what happened in the final 12 minutes.

"We did a lot of good things to put ourselves in the position we were in," Snyder said. "As we got into crunch time, we didn't continue to do those things. I don't think there's a psychological hurdle to overcome. … It's more about flat-out execution."

"We were like a family. Coach Sloan made sure of that.”https://t.co/Ga7jQjKG71 — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 9, 2022

While some may continue to discredit the Jazz following their multiple fourth quarter collapses, that's not entirely true looking at the bigger picture.

This veteran team knows how to play in the closing minutes of games — they did it all last year and were wildly successful. Mitchell is still the player Utah wants with the ball at the end of the game, a proven winner who gets the job done.

Although some may think that the struggles the Jazz are experiencing are mental, Snyder was quick to say that's not the case.

"I believe in this team," Snyder said. "There's nothing magical about how we played against the best team in the league. … No one's run from their mistakes.”

The latest All-Access episode is out NOW on YouTube When did @NickeilAW start talking to the ball? Learn that about him and more as you go behind-the-scenes with the new Jazzman.#JazzAllAccess | @udo_llchttps://t.co/GX1RSbQuYy pic.twitter.com/NFJhzkmd5K — x - Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 9, 2022

STATS

Utah (48-33, 19-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 Points Per Game (No. 7 in NBA)

*116.3 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.9 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.4 Defensive Rating (No. 12 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 26.0 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.5 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.1 points / 3.4 rebonds / 2.4 assists

Portland (27-54, 17-23 home / No. 13 Western Conference)

Offense

*106.6 Points Per Game (No. 26 in NBA)

*107.6 Offensive Rating (No. 27 in NBA)

Defense

*115.2 Points Per Game (No. 28 in NBA)

*116.4 Defensive Rating (No. 30 in NBA)

*Drew Eubanks: 14.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 64.6% shooting

*Brandon Williams: 13.0 points / 3.9 assists / 3.0 rebounds

*Ben McLemore: 10.2 points / 35.9% 3P-shooting

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

Portland

PROBABLE — Greg Brown III (left ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE — Keljin Blevins (Illness; non-COVID)

QUESTIONABLE — CJ Elleby (Illness; non-COVID)

QUESTIONABLE — Drew Eubanks (right wrist sprain)

OUT — Eric Bledsoe (Left Achilles; tendinopathy)

OUT — Kris Dunn (Right Ankle; sprain)

OUT — Josh Hart (Left Knee; patellar tendinopathy)

OUT — Joe Ingles (Left Knee; recovery)

OUT — Damian Lillard (Core; muscle recovery)

OUT — Nassir Little (Left Shoulder; recovery)

OUT — Jusuf Nurkic (Left Foot; plantar fasciitis)

OUT — Anfernee Simons (Left Knee; patellar tendinopathy)

OUT — Trendon Watford (Left Knee; bone contusion)

OUT — Justise Winslow (Left Calf; inflammation)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:30 p.m. MST

Location: Moda Center / Portland, OR

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: 1280 The Zone