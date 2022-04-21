Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
"We Will Make Adjustments" | Everything To Know For Game Three Between Utah-Dallas
Even with Luka Doncic's status being upgraded to QUESTIONABLE, it doesn't change anything in the minds of the Jazz as they're focused on making their own adjustments and controlling what they can control
REGULAR SEASON STATS
Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)
Offense
*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)
*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)
Defense
*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)
*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)
*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals
*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting
*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists
Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)
Offense
*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)
*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)
Defense
*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)
*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)
*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting
*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting
*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting
POSTSEASON STATS
No. 5 Utah (1-1)
Offense
*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 12)
*112.8 — Offensive Rating (No. 11)
Defense
*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 3)
*113.4 — Defensive Rating (No. 8)
*Donovan Mitchell: 33.0 points / 5.5 assists / 4.0 rebounds
*Rudy Gobert: 6.5 points / 17.0 rebounds / 2.5 blocks
*Bojan Bogdanovic: 25.5 points / 5.0 rebounds / 2.0 assists
*Jordan Clarkson: 15.5 points / 50% 3P-shooting
No. 4 Dallas (1-1)
Offense
*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 12)
*113.4 — Offensive Rating (No. 9)
Defense
*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 3)
*112.8 — Defensive Rating (No. 6)
*Jalen Brunson: 32.5 points / 7.5 rebounds / 5.0 assists / 53.8% 3P-shooting
*Spencer Dinwiddie: 19.5 points / 7.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds / 1.5 steals
*Maxi Kleber: 17.5 points / 5.0 rebounds / 62.5% 3P-shooting
*Reggie Bullock: 13.0 points / 5.0 rebounds / 46.2% 3P-shooting
"As long as we keep the right mindset, getting better game after game, we'll be in good shape."
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2022
MATCHUP TO WATCH
*Mike Conley vs. Jalen Brunson
— It’s very rare for Conley to go scoreless in an NBA game, and even more so in a playoff game. While he played just 22 minutes due to questionable foul trouble on Monday, it’s hopeful that the veteran point guard responds with a much better performance — it’s needed if Utah wants to retake momentum in the series. As for Brunson, he torched Conley in game two to the tune of a career-high 41 points — another such performance will be needed if Luka Doncic remains on the sidelines.
INJURY REPORT
Utah
OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)
OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
Dallas
QUESTIONABLE — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Time: 7:00 p.m. MST
Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT
TV: AT&T SportsNet / NBATV
Radio: 1280 The Zone
