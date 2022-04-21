"We Will Make Adjustments" | Everything To Know For Game Three Between Utah-Dallas

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Utah (49-33, 20-21 away / No. 5 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.6 — Points Per Game (No. 1)

*116.2 — Offensive Rating (No. 1)

Defense

*107.6 — Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*110.0 — Defensive Rating (No. 10 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.9 points / 5.3 assists / 4.2 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.6 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.1 blocks / 71.3% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 38.7% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 16.0 points / 3.5 rebonds / 2.5 assists

Dallas (52-30, 29-12 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*108.0 — Points Per Game (No. 24 in NBA)

*112.5 — Offensive Rating (No. 14 in NBA)

Defense

*104.7 — Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*109.1 — Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Luka Doncic: 28.4 points / 9.1 rebounds / 8.7 assists / 35.3% 3P-shooting

*Jalen Brunson: 16.3 points / 4.8 assists / 37.3% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 15.8 points / 3.9 assists / 40.4% 3P-shooting

*Dorian Finney-Smith: 11.0 points / 4.7 rebounds / 39.5% 3P-shooting

PREMIERING NOW ON YOUTUBE We're taking you on the bus, the plane and inside of Games 1 & 2 #JazzAllAccess | @udo_llchttps://t.co/B6X0gkPVfm pic.twitter.com/nrwfXX6s8s — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2022

POSTSEASON STATS

No. 5 Utah (1-1)

Offense

*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 12)

*112.8 — Offensive Rating (No. 11)

Defense

*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 3)

*113.4 — Defensive Rating (No. 8)

*Donovan Mitchell: 33.0 points / 5.5 assists / 4.0 rebounds

*Rudy Gobert: 6.5 points / 17.0 rebounds / 2.5 blocks

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 25.5 points / 5.0 rebounds / 2.0 assists

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.5 points / 50% 3P-shooting

No. 4 Dallas (1-1)

Offense

*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 12)

*113.4 — Offensive Rating (No. 9)

Defense

*101.5 — Points Per Game (No. 3)

*112.8 — Defensive Rating (No. 6)

*Jalen Brunson: 32.5 points / 7.5 rebounds / 5.0 assists / 53.8% 3P-shooting

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 19.5 points / 7.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds / 1.5 steals

*Maxi Kleber: 17.5 points / 5.0 rebounds / 62.5% 3P-shooting

*Reggie Bullock: 13.0 points / 5.0 rebounds / 46.2% 3P-shooting

"As long as we keep the right mindset, getting better game after game, we'll be in good shape." — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2022

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Mike Conley vs. Jalen Brunson

— It’s very rare for Conley to go scoreless in an NBA game, and even more so in a playoff game. While he played just 22 minutes due to questionable foul trouble on Monday, it’s hopeful that the veteran point guard responds with a much better performance — it’s needed if Utah wants to retake momentum in the series. As for Brunson, he torched Conley in game two to the tune of a career-high 41 points — another such performance will be needed if Luka Doncic remains on the sidelines.

INJURY REPORT

Utah

OUT — Trent Forrest (left midfoot sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)

Dallas

QUESTIONABLE — Luka Doncic (left calf strain)

OUT — Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)

OUT — Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 7:00 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: AT&T SportsNet / NBATV

Radio: 1280 The Zone