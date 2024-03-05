'We Upped our Physicality'—Jordan Clarkson Drops Season High in Win

Since the February trade deadline, wins haven't come easy.

That was true Monday night at the Delta Center where the Utah Jazz would face off against the visiting Washington Wizards. Fans in the sold out arena would watch the lead change 19 times, tie seven and ultimately end up a Utah Jazz victory, 127-115.

Jordan Clarkson scored a season high 38 points off the bench, 12 of which came in the final frame of the game. He added 10 rebounds to his stat line alongside seven assists.

He also became the new franchise leader for 30-point performances off the bench with 13, surpassing Thurl Bailey who set the record of 12 such games more than three decades prior.

"Tonight, you broke the Jazz record for all-time games with 30-points off the bench, and you did it in front of your own fans," Bailey said in a postgame interview to rapturous applause.

Clarkson gave his teammates credit for his teammates' focus and physicality towards the end of the game.

"We got stops towards the end and kept scoring, but we definitely wanted to come back home to Utah and get a win and show love, always," the fan favorite sharp shooter said after notching a unique stat line for a sixth man.

"I think my impact in this league is something that I've really... tried to succeed on coming off the bench and affecting the game in that area," Clarkson said.

The Jazz would be shorthanded when the injury report rolled in Sunday night and revealed Lauri Markkanen would miss the matchup with a right quadricep contusion. Center Walker Kessler would also miss his third straight with a right foot sprain, and rookie Keyonte George—who was available after being questionable in the morning's report—played just under six minutes before leaving the game with an illness. Taylor Hendrick would also play exclusively in the first half before leaving the court with a left 1st MSP spring of his big toe.

Familiar with the next-man-up mentality, the Jazz started power forward Luka Samanic alongside John Collins, the latter of which had a season-high blocked shots with six and his 22nd double-double of the season.

Collin Sexton was the second leading scorer with 29 points and seven assists; Johnny Juzang played 20 minutes going 4-8 from the field and scoring 10 points for the squad.

The Wizards exploded offensively in the first half with 41 points in the first quarter and 75 points by halftime. Jordan Poole led his team with 32 points off the bench. The Wizards lead would balloon to 14 points before the Jazz closed the gap, and a five minute stretch late in the fourth quarter allowed Utah to edge out the visitors and let the streamers fly from the rafters.

"At the end of the day, it's the NBA," Sexton said after the game. "Every team is going to make a run. We have to make sure that we're able to sustain... now it's our turn to make a run."

"We upped our tempo and we upped our physicality down the stretch," he added.