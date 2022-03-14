"We Got To Be Ready" | Utah Hosts Defending Champs On Monday Night

After wrapping up its most physically taxing stretch of the season with five games in seven days, the schedule doesn't let up as the Jazz return to the court to face the reigning NBA champions.

Utah hosts Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a nationally televised game at Vivint Arena on Monday night — with tipoff set for 8 p.m. MST.

| "Do what you're capable of doing."https://t.co/4jeWh4dY2O — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 14, 2022

All eyes will be on Jordan Clarkson as the reigning sixth man of the year returns to the court for the first time following a record-setting performance two nights ago against the Sacramento Kings.

Appropriately nicknamed the "Flamethrower," Clarkson was beyond sensational on Saturday night — proof that all the work he has continuously put in would pay off at some point. He finished with a career-high 45 points, shooting 15-of-21 from the field and 7-for-13 from three-point territory, constantly attacking and breaking down the Sacramento defense with ease.

His 45 points also set a new franchise record in points off the bench, an accomplishment that he doesn't take lightly considering what the state of Utah and the organization mean to him.

"I had no idea until afterward. … But I think that might be the coolest thing about it all," he said. "You know, this is my home. Salt Lake City has accepted me and I'm proud to be here. The Jazz, this is my family, and they let me be me. … So knowing I did that for them, it means a lot."

"It feels good. … It's just staying the course.”https://t.co/Zo6Wt2GeEc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 13, 2022

It's been an interesting season for Clarkson, but somehow he's responded from a difficult start to emerge better than ever late in the season. Despite struggles from three-point territory for much of the year, he kept shooting from deep, knowing his shots would fall eventually — and in the meantime, he attacked the rim with a vengeance and constantly distributed the ball.

This was not a one-off game either, as Clarkson has been great for the past month and a half. But this sort of performance shows precisely what he's capable of — and is why other teams in the Western Conference had better be wary of the Flamethrower catching fire again.

"Today, in a lot of respects for JC, was a culmination of just grinding through," head coach Quin Snyder said of Clarkson. "He's not gonna be on the all-defensive first team, and I think he'd admit that, but he cares. The last month or so, he's been very deliberate in his work."

In other news, Utah should get a boost down low as reigning defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert plans to return to the court Monday against the Bucks. He missed Saturday's game due to a left foot first Metatarsal Phalangeal joint sprain — essentially struggling to put pressure on his big toe.

But Milwaukee also has good news as center Brook Lopez makes his long-awaited return to the court, giving the Bucks another shooting option from deep and someone who can bang in the paint with Gobert.

Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain) and Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain) did not go through shootaround today. — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 14, 2022

STATS

Utah (42-25, 24-10 home / No. 4 Western Conference)

Offense

*113.9 Points Per Game (No. 6 in NBA)

*116.1 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*107.5 Points Per Game (No. 10 in NBA)

*109.7 Defensive Rating (No. 11 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 25.5 points / 5.4 assists / 4.1 rebounds / 1.6 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 15.4 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 71.2% shooting

*Bojan Bogdanovic: 18.1 points / 4.3 rebounds / 39.2% 3P-shooting

*Jordan Clarkson: 15.9 points / 3.3 rebonds / 2.3 assists

Milwaukee (42-26, 18-14 away / No. 3 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*114.5 Points Per Game (No. 3 in NBA)

*113.7 Offensive Rating (No. 3 in NBA)

Defense

*110.7 Points Per Game (No. 16 in NBA)

*110.0 Defensive Rating (No. 13 in NBA)

*Giannis Antetokounmpo: 29.7 points / 11.5 rebounds / 5.9 assists

*Khris Middleton: 20.3 points / 5.4 assists / 5.3 rebounds / 37.1% 3P-shooting

*Jrue Holiday: 18.2 points / 6.7 assists / 41.6% 3P-shooting

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Rudy Gobert vs. Brook Lopez

— The return of Lopez is significant for Milwaukee as he was a central figure in their title run last season, giving them a big man sho can both space the floor and protect the rim. But Gobert is even more essential to the Jazz, and should be well-rested after missing Saturday’s game. If he can control the paint on both ends of the court, Utah should be in good shape

INJURY REPORT

Utah

QUESTIONABLE — Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain)

QUESTIONABLE — Rudy Gobert (left foot first Metatarsal Phalangeal joint sprain)

OUT — Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain)

Milwaukee

OUT — DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee Injury)

OUT — Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery)

OUT — Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 8:00 p.m. MST

Location: Vivint Arena / Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN

Radio: 1280 The Zone