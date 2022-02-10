"We did a lot of special things out there" | Donovan's near triple-double, Whiteside's defense tops visiting Warriors

In the battle of the streaks, the second-seeded Golden State Warriors—on a 9-game winning streak—came up short against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, the home team extending their winning streak to four in a row behind a 111 to 85 final score.

With both teams missing key contributors (Golden State: Klay Thompson and Draymond Green & Utah: Rudy Gobert and Rudy Gay), the game started with some all-too-familiar hot shooting of the Dubs as they ran out to a 13-0 run at Vivint Arena. After threes from both Andrew Wiggins and Otto Porter, the Jazz started feeding the ball inside to stop the bleeding.

When all was said and done by the end of the first quarter, the Utah Jazz battled back from a 13-point deficit to bring themselves within 1 point: 31-30.

“They did a heck of a job tonight," head coach Quin Snyder said after the game, noting the teams' defensive effort that has continued to climb even in the absence of three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. “We did a really good job of containing the ball... We were locked in."

After the first quarter, the defensive effort increased with the Jazz only allowing 54 points in the final three quarters, the second-lowest scoring effort for the Warriors. Stephen Curry was held to 16 points on 5-13 shooting and was pulled before he hit the 30-minute mark. Hassan Whiteside—who said he's finding his conditioning after returning from a bout with Covid-19—said he felt really good. That was evident by his 7-block night in addition to racking up a season-high 17 rebounds.

“I got to sit on the sideline and see other ways I could come help the guys," Whiteside said of his time on the sidelines. “Not many teams can come back on the Warriors when they get up 15-2…” he continued.

“It shows a lot of grit and I think that’s one of the better wins if not the best win of the season.”

Having been on a scoring tear since his return from concussion protocol, Donovan Mitchell found other ways to dominate the game, namely by rebounding and finding his teammates. The guard flirted with a triple-double—a regular season stat line that has eluded the Utah Jazz since Carlos Boozer did it nearly 14 years ago during the 2008 season.

“I had two good looks," Mitchell joked postgame. "It’s gonna happen when it’s supposed to happen. We won by a good amount so I’m happy.”

Donovan finished the night with 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. His stepback ankle-breaker on Jordan Poole was one for the highlight reel.

Mitchell said from his perspective, the extra effort, communication and outright winning plays were what made the difference and led to a blowout win in Salt Lake City when the previous two matchups against the Warriors went the other way.

“I said it in the postgame, Mike’s charge … that compounding effort, just continuing to find ways to make winning plays, is huge.”

He continued: “As a group, we really did a lot of special things out there.”

The Jazz's home stand continues Friday night against the 13-43 Orlando Magic. The Jazz will have a chance to avenge an early season loss to the Magic in early November.