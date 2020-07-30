The squeaking of sneakers on the hardwood. The buzz in the building. The roar of nineteen thousand fans cheering as one. There is nothing quite like being together at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

But due to the circumstances, that’s just not possible right now. We’re having to play this game a whole new way. Without family, foe or fans surrounding us. It’s different, to say the least.

But even though we are apart, we can still be a part of something bigger. That’s why we’re launching these remaining 2020 games with a new message—one that shows our team the support of Jazz Nation from 2,000 miles away. Even though we can’t be together, we are with each other through it all. We Are With You is all about that. Being apart while being a part of something bigger. Please show your love by sending Creative Notes of support 'here'.

WE ARE WITH YOU Jazz Nation. #TakeNote"