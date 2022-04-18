"We Are A Good Team" | Momentum On The Line For Utah And Dallas In Game Two

Entering Monday night in Dallas, Utah finds itself in a very interesting position.

Despite Mavericks star Luka Doncic not being expected to play while recovering from a left calf strain, the opportunity presented has put a lot of pressure on the Jazz moving forward.

On one end, Utah is one victory away from taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series — made even more impressive considering they'll be returning to the snowcapped mountains of Salt Lake City for games three and four.

On the other hand, a loss would give Dallas some much-needed momentum heading back to Utah — even more so as it's looking more likely that Doncic will return for the games in Salt Lake City.

That's what makes Monday's showdown so vital to the rest of the series — as the victor will take momentum and good standing as the series shifts to Utah. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. MST on AT&T SportsNet and NBATV.

"Our mental toughness was challenged," head coach Quin Snyder said postgame Saturday. "If we continue to just consistently play throughout the course of the game to put the group ahead of any individual contribution, that formulaically for us is something that is really important."

The good news for the Jazz is that they're entering Monday night full of confidence — and for the right reasons.

After struggling to close out games throughout the end of the regular season — a well-documented notion — the players vowed that those issues wouldn't persist. While it's one thing to say that things will change, it's quite another to go out and live up to those words.

That's precisely what happened in the opener on Saturday.

After a three-pointer by Max Kleber cut Utah's once 11-point lead to one with just over two minutes to play, remnants of the Jazz's struggles came to the forefront as many expected them to lose this game. Instead, the Jazz lived up to their word and closed the game strong with five straight points to seal the win.

"I thought that each guy kinda trusted each other, each guy made plays when it mattered," Mike Conley said on Sunday. "It was massive. … Especially the way that last month of the season kind of was in regard to fourth quarters and the stigma that we can't finish games."

"We kept our aggression. … That's key for us."#TakeNote — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 16, 2022

While getting the victory in the opener sets the tone for the series, overcoming a mental hurdle was the real win for the Jazz.

Royce O'Neale ignited the late run with a three-pointer, a massive shot considering he'd been struggling from deep over the past month. Often maligned for passing up wide-open shots, O'Neale seized the moment by creating his own shot and knocking down the corner three-pointer.

"It was a big make," O'Neale said of his shot. "Every day, I just keep shooting the ball. Shooters go through slumps and just not think about the past. … Keep thinking that every one that I shoot after that is going in. Donovan [Mitchell] made a great play, found me, and just trusted in myself to make it."

Armed with the momentum following the victory while exercising their issues in clutch situations, Utah will look for another repeat performance to take the commanding lead in the series on Monday.

"We got to put our ego to the side and trust each other, especially in these moments in the playoffs," Bojan Bogdanovic said. "We are here because we are a good team and we got quality, so I think that we really have a great group of guys as well that they are not looking for their individual stats."