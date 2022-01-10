Vivint Arena Health and Safety Protocols Update

Update on COVID-19 health and safety protocols for all events at Vivint Arena following today’s Salt Lake County Health Department public health order:

To support the health and well-being of our community, Vivint Arena will be enforcing the Salt Lake County Health Department requirement of mandatory masks for indoor events at the arena, including Utah Jazz games and upcoming concerts and shows such as Monster Jam, Harlem Globetrotters and JoJo Siwa. The policy will also be in effect for NBA G League Salt Lake City Stars home games at Salt Lake Community College.

The existing arena entry policy that requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event remains in place. Individuals actively eating or drinking at arena events are temporarily exempt from wearing their mask.

The 30-day mask order from the Salt Lake County Health Department goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 through 5 p.m. on Feb. 7. It requires all people in Salt Lake County, regardless of vaccination status, to wear well-fitting face coverings when indoors or lining up outdoors in public.

SL County Public Health Order: https://slco.org/health/COVID-19/order/