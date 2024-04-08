Visionary Homes Fan Room Giveaway

Fandom starts at home. In the arena, 18,000 dedicated Jazz fans stand and cheer as their Jazzmen battle it out on the hardwood. Touted as one of the toughest arenas for visiting teams and players, our devoted supporters are there for every game against every matchup throughout the season.

However, their passion and devotion aren’t confined to the arena. It’s who they are. In their living rooms, they cheer, they clap, they don their favorite player’s jersey, dialed into every moment of the game from their screens. The Jazz fandom is an identity.

In celebrating our fans, together with Visionary Homes, the Utah Jazz are giving away a Jazz Fan Room to fan the flames of fandom. In a limited-time giveaway, a lucky winner will win a custom metal Jazz Note wall decoration, framed signed player jersey, signed basketball, custom player posters, and a choice between a wallpaper mural or an NBA Mini Rocker Chair.

Entering this giveaway is easy. Follow the steps below and complete them before Apr. 14 for a chance to win the ultimate fan package to decorate your home.

How to enter:

Follow Visionary Homes on Instagram or Facebook. Comment on the Visionary Homes giveaway contest post or reel on Instagram or Facebook with an answer to “Why you’re the ultimate Jazz fan”. Tag another Jazz fan in the comments of the post. Repost the post to your story.