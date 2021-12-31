Utah's Top-10 Storylines Of 2021

It's customary that as the year winds down, everyone takes a little bit of time to reflect on what was, what could've been and what will be.

For the Utah Jazz and their fans, the past 365 days had a little bit of everything — happiness, sorrow, heartbreak, and triumph. From Rudy Gobert taking home ANOTHER defensive player of the year award to a devastating loss in the second round of the playoffs, 2021 was a year that nobody will ever forget.

Here are the top 10 storylines from 2021:

1.) Trio Of All-Stars Take Over Atlanta

It had been 32 years since the last time the Jazz sent three players to the all-star game. In 1989, John Stockton, Karl Malone, and Mark Eaton took their talents to Houston and helped lead the Western Conference to a victory — with Malone being named MVP.

Entering the 2021 season, it was well-known how talented Donovan Mitchell and Gobert were, having been named to the 2020 all-star team. But point guard Mike Conley, who in his then-14th season in the league, was finally named to the all-star team.

Mitchell finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while Gobert had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Conley chipped in three points. Overall, it was a great showing by the Utah trio, who represented well and showed the rest of the league that the Jazz are a true force to be reckoned with.

2.) Dwyane Wade Makes A Statement

One of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game, Dwyane Wade had his pick of whichever NBA team he wanted to be involved with once he retired. He could've chosen the Miami Heat, a team he brought multiple championships to — or he could've chosen his hometown squad, the Chicago Bulls, helping restore them to their early glory days.

But Wade had other plans in mind.

After talking with new owner Ryan Smith, Wade shocked the NBA and business world when he elected to join the Jazz ownership group.

"Partnering with Ryan (Smith) and the Utah Jazz is the perfect fit as we share the same vision and values," Wade said at the time. "Not only is this group focused on building a championship franchise, they are also committed to using their platform to do good and actively create a more inclusive, equitable world. We share a lot of the same goals and are trying to go the same places in life."

It's a move that has already begun to pay dividends as the Jazz have completely revamped the way they're viewed around the league. They're now a destination for prized free agents, getting Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside to join the team in the offseason.

3.) Jazz Earn NBA's Best Record

With the trio of all-stars leading the way and a pair of bench players ranking among the best in the NBA, Utah finished the COVID-19 shortened season with the league's best record at 52-20 — just one game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

It was as dominant a season as the Jazz have ever had in history, leading the league with a +9.2 points per game differential — nearly three points higher than the second-place Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah's journey to the league's best record came in large part to its dominance in the comfortable confines of Vivint Arena. The Jazz finished 31-5 at home, far and away the best record in the league.

4.) Utah Says Goodbye To Mark Eaton

One of the most unheralded centers to ever play the game, Eaton tragically passed away in May at the age of 64 following a solo bike accident.

The 7-foot-4 big man suited up for the Jazz from 1982-93 and served as one of the best complementary pieces to Utah's dynamic duo of Stockton and Malone. He was named the NBA's defensive player of the year in 1985 and 1989 and had his No. 53 jersey retired.

The best year of his career came during the 1984-85 season when he set NBA single-season records with 456 blocks and 5.6 blocks per game, numbers that may never get broken again.

"We lost someone that was a part of the Jazz family today in Mark Eaton," Snyder said. "Mark was someone that was a friend. ... His ability to listen, and then to offer counsel and support was something that was really unique, and obviously we'll miss him."

5.) Gobert And Clarkson Bring Home Hardware

The 2021 season ended with the Jazz adding to its already loaded trophy case.

Gobert earned his third defensive player of the year award, setting Utah's new franchise record and becoming one away from tying the all-time NBA record. It was a season for the ages as Gobert once again showed how dominant he is, finishing with career-highs in rebounds (13.5) and blocks per game (2.7).

For how dominant Gobert was on the defensive end, Clarkson might've been even more impressive off the bench.

Thriving in his role in coming off the bench, Clarkson and his hot shooting streaks were unmatched by anyone in the league. He finished the year with a career-high 18.4 points per game, being named the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. In a special moment, his teammate Joe Ingles informed Clarkson he had won the award — Ingles finished runner-up.

6.) Danny Ainge Comes Home

After retiring from the game of basketball following his role as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics in June, Ainge noted that he wanted a break from the 18-hour days that come with running an organization. He wanted to spend more time with his family and invest in other hobbies, including golf.

Upon graduating from BYU, Ainge elected to pursue basketball full-time, where the Boston Celtics selected him. He spent nine years with the team, winning titles in 1984 and 1986 while being named an all-star in 1988. He also played for Sacramento, Portland, and Phoenix before retiring in 1995.

One of the greatest basketball minds of his generation, Ainge returned to the court in a different capacity in 1996 — serving as head coach of the Suns before his retirement in 1999.

He once again returned to the game in 2003, joining Boston as the Executive Director of Basketball Operations for the Celtics. During his 18-year career in Boston's front office, Ainge helped bring a title to the Celtics in 2008 while also named NBA Executive of the Year.

"I'm grateful for this opportunity," Ainge said at his introductory press conference. "Ryan (Smith) and I have known each other for a while, but had I not had an opportunity recently to spend a lot of time with Dwyane Wade, Quin (Snyder), and Justin (Zanik), and felt their enthusiasm and excitement to bring me on board. … They sold me to take this opportunity."

7.) "Aight"

In what will go down as one of the most awkward moments captured on live television, Mitchell used one word to shut down an entire argument and how people view him as a player.

During a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 21, the "Inside the NBA on TNT" broadcast crew of Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson had a friendly debate about whether Mitchell was considered a superstar or not.

While Mitchell didn't hear those words at the time, he finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in the victory. O'Neal pulled no punches on live TV postgame and told Mitchell that he wasn't a superstar.

"I said tonight that you are one of my favorite players, but you don't have what it takes to get to the next level," O'Neal said. "I said it on purpose and wanted you to hear it. What do you have to say about that?"

Following O'Neal's challenging question, all Mitchell did was shrug, give a half sarcastic smile, and say "aight." While it may be a single word, it carried a lot of weight behind it.

Since that point, all Mitchell has done is emerge as one of the premier shooting guards in the league and widely considered a top-15/20 player in the game.

8.) Another Early Playoff Exit

You can never have the good with the bad, and the Jazz found that out the hard way last season.

Utah cruised through the first round after entering the postseason with the No. 1 overall seed before jumping out to a 2-0 advantage over the Clippers. But then the wheels came off the bus, and the Jazz lost the next four games, the final of which came at home, ending their season and sending them into a postseason full of questions.

It appeared that every talking head in the NBA had a voice and reasoning as to why the Jazz lost to Los Angeles. From blaming Gobert's lack of perimeter defense to questionable coaching and everything in between, none of those answers couldn't be further from the truth.

Sometimes the most challenging answer is the most straightforward answer — in the end, it just wasn't Utah's time. The Jazz have accepted that they can't change the past, but they can learn from it — and that's precisely what they're proving this season.

9.) Offseason For The Ages

Following the playoff exit last season, the Jazz accepted the fact that they weren't good enough at that moment to get the job done. While the reality of the situation is that injuries to Mitchell and Conley severely hampered their abilities on both ends of the court, Snyder was not to make excuses.

That's why he and his staff elected to prioritize health for the upcoming season. Rather than chasing wins to earn the No. 1 overall seed, the Jazz would be smart about resting players and giving them extra time off to deal with any nagging injuries.

But if they were going to do that, they would have to find a way to get deeper — enter Whiteside and Gay.

Whiteside, who elected to join the Jazz as Gobert's backup rather than pursue a starting role elsewhere, has been a revelation. He's averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 15.4 minutes of action — helping keep Gobert healthier for a postseason push.

Gay has been just as impressive, averaging 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. His skillset at 6-foot-9 has allowed Utah to become even more versatile as he's capable of playing the power forward spot or dropping down and serving as a small-ball center.

If Utah were going to take the next step forward this year, it would have to make changes — and all indications a third of the way into the season is that they've done precisely that.

10.) Jazz Not Afraid To Use Their Voices

It's well-known that the entire country is still at a point of turmoil.

Whether it be the COVID-19 pandemic still wreaking havoc after being discovered nearly two years ago or the social injustice strewn across headlines almost every day, the issues within the nation remain as prevalent as ever.

But what makes the Jazz so unique is that they're an organization with love and support from the top down. Smith and Snyder encourage the players to speak their minds and not shy away from tender moments that pull on their heartstrings.

Mitchell has taken on the role as the voice of the Jazz, often speaking out against racial or social injustice happening not just in the country but also in the state. Ingles has also emerged as a steady and calming voice to help the state navigate some tough times.

In a state where the Jazz serve as the original bonding force for people from Logan to St. George and everything in between, it's a beautiful act to see the players were such high influence take a stand and speak out.