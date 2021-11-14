Utah's Huge Fourth Quarter Comes Up Short In Loss To Miami

Great teams refuse to quit.

Despite trailing Miami by 26 entering the final 12 minutes, Utah staged a huge comeback to climb back within four points late in the fourth. Unfortunately, the Jazz ran out of time, falling 111-105 to the Heat on Saturday afternoon.

"We've got to get better. … It's a long season," Rudy Gobert said postgame. "These guys (Miami) play really good basketball. I think the way they connect, the way they move the ball, and the way they share the ball is something we want to do as a team consistently."

late rally came up short

Down 22 with 4:23 left in the fourth quarter, Utah began its comeback following a pair of Bojan Bogdanovic free throws. That ignited an 18-0 run, with 14 coming from Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell combined.

A pair of Tyler Herro free throws gave Miami a six-point lead with under 30 seconds left, but Jordan Clarkson's three-point attempt on the ensuing possession hit off the back rim, ending the comeback.

Bogdanovic finished with a team-high 26 points, 19 of which came in the fourth quarter. He ended the night 8-for-19 from the floor and 6-of-13 from beyond the arc, adding in six rebounds and three assists.

Clarkson added 25 points, 14 of which came in the first quarter that kept the Jazz afloat after the first 12 minutes. He finished the game shooting 8-for-17 overall and 4-for-13 from three-point territory.

After a slow start, Mitchell scored 11 of his 22 points in the crucial fourth quarter, adding six rebounds, five steals, and four assists. Gobert added another double-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals.

Bojan: 26p | 6 3pm | 6r | 3a

Jordan: 25p | 4 3pm | 3r | 3a | 2s

Donovan: 22p | 6r | 5s | 4a | 3 3pm

Rudy: 14p | 13r | 3s

Royce: 8p | 3a | 2r | 2s | 2b

Mike: 8a | 6p

Joe: 4p | 3a | 1r

Royce: 8p | 3a | 2r | 2s | 2b

Mike: 8a | 6p

Joe: 4p | 3a | 1r

Hassan: 5r | 1s

Utah got off to slow starts to begin the first, second, and third quarters, digging too much of a hole to climb out of despite the valiant effort late.

The Jazz gave up a 15-2 run early in the first quarter before Clarkson's heroics made it a three-point game entering the second. They then gave up a 16-3 run to start the second quarter before Mitchell's nine points helped make it a 10-point game at the break.

Miami came out hot in the third quarter, using a 15-4 run as Utah trailed by as many as 27.

"I think the way we started slow, some of the mistakes offensively and some of the turnovers, we're consistently making the same mistakes," head coach Quin Snyder said. "A lot of the time, it involves making the simple play. When that happens, it's very difficult to defend off turnovers."

The offense remains in flux as for three quarters, the Jazz struggled to find a rhythm. Whether that's due to opponent's defending them differently or just the ball not going through the hoop, Utah struggled to adjust.

But then the fourth quarter came, and the Jazz got back to playing their brand of basketball.

They got stops on defense by communicating and forcing contested shots, allowing them to get out in transition and find a cutting Gobert or spot-up shooters on the outside. What resulted was a thing of beauty, albeit a bit too late.

"Where was that? … You can't be a team that gets down to lock in, you can't do that," Mitchell said. "We've gotten to that point a few times, and we got to come out ready. From the jump, we got to be ready to lock in and do what we do. I can't say we've done that. We've got two days. ... We'll get better."

The Jazz have two games left in their five-game homestead, hosting Philadelphia in a nationally-televised contest on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. MST and will air on TNT.