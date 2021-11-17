Utah Responds With Dominating Victory Over Philadelphia

For most of the season, Quin Snyder has been peppered with questions regarding Utah’s offense.

While Utah’s head coach has graciously answered each question, the main constant throughout his replies was about the team’s defense. He’s preached that at some point, the shots will fall — but said that the better the Jazz play on defense, the better the offense would be.

That was the case Tuesday night.

Utah held Philadelphia to 37.7% shooting through three quarters en route to building a 31-point lead, eventually resulting in a massive 120-85 victory over the 76ers.

“I just thought the consistency, sustained effort really in transition as much as anything and being able to get to the next play,” Snyder said postgame of what went right. “I also thought in some situations where they played small and we had some different matchups, the guys did a good job communicating.”

After the Jazz lost four of their past five games, Snyder wasn’t pleased with the team’s effort on defense, especially when it came to giving up points in transition and offensive rebounds.

That wasn’t an issue against Philadelphia.

Utah made a much more concentrated effort to prevent the 76ers from getting out on the fast break for open three-pointers, giving up only 10 points in transition. The Jazz also attacked the boards aggressively, winning the rebounding advantage 56-42 while only giving up six offensive boards.

“Our defense, everything started with our defense,” Bojan Bogdanovic said. “Finally we controlled our boards and it was easy for us to play off our defense and in transition. Everything started with our defense. ... If we play defense the way we played tonight, we’ll have a chance to win every single game.”

After coming off an outstanding fourth quarter three nights ago against Miami, Bogdanovic continued his hot shooting from beyond the arc. He finished with a game-high 27 points on 5-for-7 from deep, adding six rebounds and two assists for good measure.

With Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons sidelined, Rudy Gobert was able to take advantage in the paint, finishing with another double-double of 15 points, 17 rebounds, and four blocks. He finished a +19 in just 28 minutes of action.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 20 points and grab seven rebounds, finishing with a +23 rating. Donovan Mitchell added 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Hassan Whiteside chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.

Eight Jazz players finished with a +12 rating or better.

“We were switching most of the time one through five. … We did a great job,” Gobert said. “For the most part, everyone did a great job guarding their man, staying in front of their man and communicating.”

Make it deux blocks for Rudy in the first quarter!#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/wliyms5Jgk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 17, 2021

After struggling with his shot the past couple of games, Mike Conley was highly efficient throughout the game. His pick-and-roll offense with Gobert was unstoppable, and he did a phenomenal job of dictating the pace and getting everyone involved.

“Mike was amazing,” Bogdanovic said of Conley, who finished with 13 points and seven assists.

The Jazz started a little slow initially, struggling on defense as Philadelphia’s first four buckets came within 13-feet of the hoop. Trailing 8-6, Utah went on an 11-0 run and never looked back the rest of the way.

After leading by two after the first quarter, Utah found its rhythm on both ends of the court, outscoring the 76ers by 29 to take a 97-66 lead entering the fourth.

“That was our biggest focus coming into this game, something we put emphasis on,” Clarkson said. “It actually caused us to run, get opportunities, and open threes. It really helps the team go when we get stops and compliments the offense.”

As a team, the Jazz shot 51.7% (46-for-89) from the floor and 42.1% (16-for-38) three-point territory.

| Voice or not, Rudy recaps the win over the Sixers with Kristen Ledlow. "Everybody came in with the same mindset of we can play for one another and communicate."#WalkoffInterview | @lhmauto pic.twitter.com/N5iCaI4QhK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 17, 2021

Utah closes out its five-game homestand on Thursday when it plays the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.