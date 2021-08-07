Utah Jazz White finish undefeated after day three at Salt Lake City Summer League

Utah Jazz White finished with a perfect 3-0 record as Trent Forrest and Udoka Azubuike each scored 14 points to roll by the Jazz Blue squad 83-65 at Day Three of the 2021 Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Health, Utah Sports Commission and Western Governors University.

In the doubleheader at Vivint Arena, the Memphis Grizzlies, paced by 24 points from Desmond Bane, defeated the San Antonio Spurs 82-77 despite a game-high 27 points from Devin Vassell. Memphis finished with a 2-1 record followed by Jazz Blue at 1-2 and San Antonio at 0-3.

A single Utah Jazz team will next participate in the 16th annual MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021, which will take place Aug. 8-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. All 30 NBA teams will play five games apiece during the 10-day, 75-game event.

The Jazz will play on Aug. 9 vs. Phoenix (8 p.m. MT, NBATV), Aug. 11 at Dallas (7 p.m. MT, NBATV), Aug. 13 vs. Miami (3 p.m. MT, ESPNU) and Aug. 15 at LA Clippers (3 p.m. MT, ESPN2). After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Aug. 17. All teams will play a final matchup on either Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

Memphis 82, San Antonio 77 (Game 1)

Memphis held off a late San Antonio rally for an 82-77 win as Desmond Bane posted 24 points, six assists and five rebounds. Both Xavier Tillman and Sean McDermott added 14 points and five rebounds while Killian Tillman had 11 points. John Konchar had the well-rounded line of 11 rebounds, five assists, four points, three blocks and two steals.

San Antonio jumped out to an early 11-point lead before Memphis surged to take a 35-33 halftime advantage. Momentum continued in the third quarter as the Grizzlies exploded for 31 points in the period.

Behind a game-high 27 points from Devin Vassell and 17 points from Josh Primo, the Spurs closed the gap in the closing minutes before a pair of McDermott three-pointers and the final four points from Bane. For San Antonio, DaQuan Jeffries also had eight points and eight rebounds while Joe Wieskamp had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Jazz White 83, Jazz Blue 65 (Game 2)

The trio of Trent Forrest, Udoka Azubuike and Jarrell Brantley lifted Jazz White to an 83-65 victory over Jazz Blue as the two Jazz teams squared off in the summer league finale. Forrest continued his strong play with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists, often dishing to Azubuike for dunks, making 7-of-7 shots for 14 points plus seven rebounds and three blocked shots. Brantley scored 13 points with three assists and two rebounds. Paul White added 12 points and Juwan Morgan had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Jazz Blue led 15-14 after the first quarter before Jazz White outscored them 21-10 in the second quarter. Jazz White doubled up Blue in the third quarter by a 30-15 margin for a 65-40 lead after three quarters and coasted home.

While only shooting 31 percent from the field, all 10 players scored for Jazz Blue led by MaCio Teague with 14 followed by Jarell Martin with 13 points and Malik Newman with 11 points. Shaqquan Aaron had a team-high nine rebounds while Nate Sestina grabbed seven.